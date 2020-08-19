Marion native Tom Murphy to lead Gibson lab building custom replica guitars

The Murphy Lab will feature select Gibson guitars with four levels of applied aging.

“I always use the blue jeans analogy. Some people like them brand new, some like them broke in and others like them full of holes. Soft and faded has become the new norm,” he says. “Guitars are the same, but now you don’t have to wait for it to age. We can take a brand new guitar and make it look old. The look is cool and people really dig it.”

The company has not finalized the prices of the new line of guitars coming from The Murphy Lab.

“There is a master plan,” he says. “It will be up to the marketing department when people will get to see them all together for the first time.”

As good as his products have been through the years, Murphy developed a new and improved method of aging two years ago. Like the ingredients for Kentucky Fried Chicken and Coca-Cola, the formula is top secret.

“The new process is more convincing. It will perfectly simulate cracks in the finish, enhances the artistic element and upgrades the entire aging process,” he says. “Looking at the results, it is safe to say we took a giant step forward.”