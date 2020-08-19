Marion native Tom Murphy to lead Gibson lab building custom replica guitars

Tom Murphy is the world’s premier craftsman at guitar aging and replication.
For his decades of experience in perfecting this process, the 70-year-old Marion native has been honored by the Gibson guitar company with the establishment and construction of The Murphy Lab within the company’s Custom Shop.
“It is literally happening right now. They are putting the floor down today,” Murphy said during a 45-minute telephone interview Tuesday from his Nashville office. “We are doing guitars now. When the lab opens, we have to have inventory available so people can see what we have to offer.”
At this time, there is no definite date set for the grand opening of The Murphy Lab. The announcement for the creation of the lab was made in December.
“As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 1959 Les Paul Standard, I can’t think of a more exciting time to launch The Murphy Lab under the leadership of Tom, who was instrumental in the inception of the Gibson Custom Shop and developed the process of aging,” said Gibson executive Cesar Gueikian.
Murphy cemented his reputation as a legendary relic artisan by mastering the technique to clone instruments made famous by guitar greats like Eric Clapton, Slash, Duane Allman, Mark Knopfler, Dickie Betts, Jimmy Paige, Gary Rossington and countless others.
He copied “Magic,” the guitar played by Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green, who passed it on to Gary Moore of Thin Lizzy fame. Eventually, the guitar was purchased by Kirk Hammett of Metallica for $2 million in 2014.
“My favorite project is ‘Pearly Gates,’ the 1959 sunburst used by Billy Gibbons,” Murphy says. “I remember going to a small club in Houston in 1970 and watching ZZ Top. I was mesmerized by this amazing guitar Billy was playing. If you had told me that many years later, I would be sitting in his office and making plans to replicate his trademark guitar, I would’ve thought you were crazy.”
Gibbons bought the guitar in 1969 for $250 from a Texas farmer. He got the cash by selling his Packard automobile, nicknamed “Pearly Gates.”
Every scratch, dent, worn groove, chip and cigarette burn is taken into account on a Murphy job. When the original and reproduction are placed side by side, it is impossible to tell the difference.
Murphy is excited to enter a new phase of his distinguished career.
“It was strange taking a full-time job when I was 69. I turned 70 a few weeks ago and I’m still nailed to a work bench and loving every minute of it,” Murphy says. “The goal is to do something that benefits the company and makes the consumer happy. We want to keep the integrity of the product and for it to be valuable.”
The Murphy Lab will feature select Gibson guitars with four levels of applied aging.
“I always use the blue jeans analogy. Some people like them brand new, some like them broke in and others like them full of holes. Soft and faded has become the new norm,” he says. “Guitars are the same, but now you don’t have to wait for it to age. We can take a brand new guitar and make it look old. The look is cool and people really dig it.”
The company has not finalized the prices of the new line of guitars coming from The Murphy Lab.
“There is a master plan,” he says. “It will be up to the marketing department when people will get to see them all together for the first time.”
As good as his products have been through the years, Murphy developed a new and improved method of aging two years ago. Like the ingredients for Kentucky Fried Chicken and Coca-Cola, the formula is top secret.
“The new process is more convincing. It will perfectly simulate cracks in the finish, enhances the artistic element and upgrades the entire aging process,” he says. “Looking at the results, it is safe to say we took a giant step forward.”
Murphy attended a two-room grade school in Spillertown and graduated from Marion High School. His musical ambitions took him to Houston and Austin, then to Colorado, before he migrated to Nashville.
He worked in the road bands of Sawyer Brown and Marie Osmond before making the transition from picking guitar to building guitars. Murphy still plays guitar for local band The Way Back Machine and recently performed on the patio of the Lake of Egypt Country Club.
“We had a nice crowd and people were practicing social distancing,” he says. “Coming home is always special. I have a blast playing those classic songs and visiting with friends I don’t get to see very often.”
When the pandemic hit, Murphy says it shut down construction of the new lab for two months. He says the effect of the virus has been devastating to Nashville. Tourist activity on Lower Broadway in nonexistent. The Country Music Hall of Fame is closed. Bartenders and waitresses are out of work.
Plus, country music acts not touring has a ripple effect that led to unemployed bus drivers, roadies and musicians. The impact of COVID-19 hit Southern Illinois hard, causing the cancellation of the DuQuoin State Fair, HerrinFesta Italiana, Sesser Homecoming/Rend Lake Days, SEMO District Fair, McLeansboro Fall Festival, Eldorado Town & Country Days and many other local music events.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
