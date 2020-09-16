Mo Pitney's new single is steadily climbing the Billboard charts

After an initial meeting, Brown said he would “think about” the offer. He then tirelessly listened to everything Pitney had ever recorded before agreeing to the partnership.

“I’ve never had anyone study me so much,” Pitney says.

Pitney said the recording process started with finding material. He sifted through hundreds of songs from his catalog and tunes by other writers before settling on 35, recording 22 and through “deliberations and conversations” with the label settling on 13.

“I had been stacking songs up for four or five years for the new album,” Pitney says. “I never made marks by those I thought were for a record. Once we had a producer, I dug back through everything and over the course of three months found the songs I thought best identified where I am right now.”

Surrounded by the top sessions players in Nashville, Pitney says the actual recording was a smooth process. Some of the tracks were recorded live, others he would go into a booth with an electric guitar and overdub. “It was the most comfortable I’ve ever been in a studio,” he says.

Pitney co-wrote seven of the cuts used on the record.