Mount Vernon musician Teddy LaMaster to release debut album Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Belmont University charges exorbitant fees to have stoic professors grind through a complex syllabus for four months in an effort to teach students the secret to success in the country music industry. The Nashville institution of higher learning has produced stars like Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Trisha Yearwood and Josh Turner.

Far more singers have become famous by graduating from the school of hard knocks. They figure things out as they painstakingly pay their dues, constantly learning and improving through trial and error.

Teddy LaMaster of Mount Vernon has taken the less-expensive route and devised a plan he hopes one day will allow him to be mentioned in the same breath as Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Jamey Johnson.

Since middle school, he has been building an emotion-filled catalog. From his plethora of original material, a couple years ago he selected “Side By Side,” and made a video for his ATV anthem. When word got out about filming the project, a caravan of his friends brought their off-road machines to a huge hay field in rural Ashley and the shoot turned into a party.

“The video got it all started for me. I posted in on YouTube and it had over 225,000 views,” says the 32-year-old singer. “WMIX radio (Mount Vernon) started airing it, which led to me to solo shows in the area.”