Murphysboro native Brent Stewart releases new album to benefit STL Arts & Music Fund

While the name of the album does relate to the current struggles many are having with the uncertainty of everyday life, "Together Apart" is also a nod to the way the album was created. The main issue with recording an album during a pandemic is that getting a band together in a recording studio is too risky. So, as the name of the album implies, the band members each recorded their separate pieces for "Together Apart" while facing the challenges of remote learning, lack of space, and little free time. Once all parts were recorded, Stewart worked with Mike Lescelius of Misunderstudio in Murphysboro to engineer the album.

For all of the stress to come from COVID-19 and the closure of bars, restaurants and music venues, this album also serves to benefit struggling musicians. Purely a Midwestern Americana album, songs such as “Up With Anxiety” and “The Things We Can’t Change” are lyrically powerful with the comforting combination of country, folk and bluegrass. More importantly though, "Together Apart" is being released on IndieGoGo to help raise money for the STL Arts & Music Fund.