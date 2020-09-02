Murphysboro native Brent Stewart releases new album to benefit STL Arts & Music Fund

Brent Stewart is a not only a musician who enjoys working on his craft, recording new music, and enriching the lives of his audiences in both Southern Illinois and the St. Louis area, but also a man who enjoys being in the crowd.
Originally from Murphysboro, Stewart began writing and performing original songs as a teen, with his first cassette released at the age of 16 and forming his first band, The Sympathizers, at age 17. Stewart currently lives in St. Louis and works in corporate communications for a manufacturing company, but has continued to perform live shows, both in Carbondale and St. Louis, as a solo artist as well as with a full band.
Like so many in our nation, when the pandemic struck, Stewart and his wife were sent home to work remotely and have remained in that position throughout the last several months. At the beginning of 2020, he had four songs written for an album in the works, and over the course of two weeks wrote five additional tracks to make up the songs on his newest album, "Together Apart."
"Together Apart" is the fifth album that Stewart has recorded in the past four years, and serves as a continuation of the artist’s successful creative ventures in recent years.
“I had these songs that were all thematically very similar and really reflected the anxiety of the time. I thought, you know what, I’m going to make a record,” Stewart said.
While the name of the album does relate to the current struggles many are having with the uncertainty of everyday life, "Together Apart" is also a nod to the way the album was created. The main issue with recording an album during a pandemic is that getting a band together in a recording studio is too risky. So, as the name of the album implies, the band members each recorded their separate pieces for "Together Apart" while facing the challenges of remote learning, lack of space, and little free time. Once all parts were recorded, Stewart worked with Mike Lescelius of Misunderstudio in Murphysboro to engineer the album.
For all of the stress to come from COVID-19 and the closure of bars, restaurants and music venues, this album also serves to benefit struggling musicians. Purely a Midwestern Americana album, songs such as “Up With Anxiety” and “The Things We Can’t Change” are lyrically powerful with the comforting combination of country, folk and bluegrass. More importantly though, "Together Apart" is being released on IndieGoGo to help raise money for the STL Arts & Music Fund.
Created by Ben Majchrzak, the STL Arts & Music Fund awards grants to musicians who have been financially affected by the pandemic and venue closures. However, after raising over $23,000, the funds have already been distributed and aid is still necessary. Stewart considered his intense love for live music and that full-time working musicians must survive to keep the art alive. With these thoughts in mind, he made the decision to release the fully mastered album for sale on IndieGoGo, with all proceeds going to the STL Arts & Music Fund.
“It’s all part of being a community and supporting each other. Community is taking care of yourself and taking care of others,” Stewart said.
The campaign, which runs until September 27, 2020 can be found at bit.ly/stewartalbum.
For more information about Brent Stewart, visit brentstewartmusic.wordpress.com.
