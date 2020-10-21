Murphysboro recording studio realizes audio vision of 'misunderstood' artists

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From 1996 until 2004, Lescelius was an employee of his alma mater, working as a recording engineering teacher, I.T. consultant for the Radio-TV Department and head of the SIU Audio Lab.

"I think he chose a great name for his studio," said Robbie Stokes, a longtime friend and client of MisunderStudio. "Mike is one of my favorite music people around."

"I've received a lot of compliments on the name, over the years," Lescelius said. "MisunderStudio, for the misunderstood artist, refers to musicians telling me they want a recording that takes the sound out of their head and makes sure the audience understands what they're trying to get across."

The Woodbox Gang, a Southern Illinois band that plays a self-described "trashcan Americana" music, has more than a dozen albums to its credit.

"I’ve been working with Mike at MisunderStudio for over 20 years," band leader Hugh DeNeal said. "We recorded nearly all our albums there, and it's hard to imagine going anywhere else. Mike has a good ear, not just in technical knowledge but as a great musician. He gets very invested in the work and has a motivation to make art, not just recordings."