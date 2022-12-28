Music Historicity | 2023 New Year's resolutions--for musicians or anyone

Well, another year is almost over. Can you believe it? On Sunday, it will be New Year's Day 2023.

Thinking back, this past year and the previous two have been overshadowed if not ruled by the COVID pandemic. It emerged over the first three months of 2020 and required everyone — musicians included — to take extraordinary precautions for the rest of that year and especially in 2021.

Before going any further, we should bow our heads for those who passed away from the virus. As of November 2022, the World Health Organization reported that the number of people who have died from COVID is 6,651,415, worldwide. The total world population, by the way, is about 8 billion.

Notable musicians who left this world as a result of the virus include Country music superstar Charley Pride, Four Seasons founding member Tommy DeVito, "If I Had a Hammer" singer Trini Lopez, Ellis Marsalis (father of Wynton and Branford) and legendary singer-songwriter John Prine.

In addition to musicians, many clubs and music venues have had a difficult time throughout. Proprietors went out of business, gigs were canceled and we saw the emergence of Zoom performances.

Thank goodness that vaccines and boosters have been formulated and proliferated, and it now seems that COVID is something humanity is slowly learning to live with.

Apologies for the doom and gloom. Let's set our sights on brighter horizons for the new year.

Two previous Music Historicity columns about new year's resolutions for musicians were published: on Dec. 30, 2020, (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-new-years-resolutions-for-musicians/article_1af45711-254e-5d2d-87b8-c6e0cbed8761.html) and on Dec. 29, 2021,(https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-a-fun-purely-rhetorical-quiz-to-inspire-artists-new-years-resolutions/article_28725f6c-9be6-56d9-ae86-262ee28b110e.html).

They included such suggestions as practicing your instrument more frequently, taking lessons, learning a new song, having better communication with bandmates, stage etiquette and attending an open jam night.

More resolutions included writing a song, learning a new instrument, making an electronic press kit (or 'EPK') for your web site, organizing your music charts, taking better care of your instrument, saving money, reading music-related books and focusing on your chops, attire and transportation.

Now ask yourself what will you do differently in the coming year? What will you change in order to be a better person or — if you happen to be a musician — to improve your ability or get more gigs in 2023?

For me, one of my personal new year's resolutions is to better realize my own limitations.

Whereas we all strive to do better, learn a new song or educate ourselves, we all have limitations from which we cannot hide.

I recently enjoyed watching an on-line performance by someone who likely is the most accomplished classical musician today. Daniil Trifonov, 31, is a Russian pianist and composer who has won a Grammy and garnered accolades throughout the U.S. and Europe.

He performed Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in D-minor, which is considered one of the most technically challenging pieces of classical music ever written. Trifonov skillfully played the three-movement piece, his right hand a blaze of speed and precision.

I grew up learning music on the piano and playing serious classical pieces until high school, but I'll never be as proficient at Trifonov.

Whether it's playing the piano, fingerpicking a guitar or executing an impressive bass solo, I've found that it's best to "play within yourself." Realize that you'll best impress yourself and others by not attempting to play or sing songs that are beyond your ability.

Be happy with your level of proficiency and be satisfied in doing the best you can — no more and no less.

For non-musicians, the associated advice would be simply to do your best. Try not be needy or feel that you need to be liked by everyone you encounter. Comedian John Mulaney — who admitted that he was the kind of person who needed approval from everyone — said he was described as someone running for the office of "Mayor of Nothing."

Another resolution would be to adopt more of a positive attitude. Ask yourself if your glass is half full or half empty.

Stop and think twice about the words you say to another person. Are they supportive or critical? This applies to musicians as well as everyone.

Another resolution is to be more professional. I normally have a cheerful, happy-go-lucky attitude to life. I'm quick with a joke and plain-speaking. But there's something to be said about simply being more serious about whatever is your craft or career.

That means being good at what you do and knowledgeable about subjects about which you speak. But it also means knowing when it's appropriate to hold your tongue.

It reminds me of three quotes by Benjamin Franklin:

"Do not speak unless what you are going to say is something more golden than silence."

"Speak ill of no man, but speak all the good you know of everybody."

"He who would live in peace and at ease, must not speak all he knows or judge all he sees.”

My last bit of new year's resolution advice can be summed in advising you to "read the room."

If you're in a social situation, realize the setting and know that it might not be well received to start expressing your opinions about politics or religion.

And if you're a musician, that means looking out at the crowd, recognizing whether they are younger or older folks, and playing songs they might enjoy rather than only the ones you wish to shove down their throats.

Don't play exclusively Grateful Dead or hippie music if it looks like the crowd is well-dressed, older, or wearing plaid. --Apologies to well-dressed older generation music fans who might be plaid-wearers.

All the above resolutions can be summarized with the "do unto others" mantra. Don't say it or play it if you'd be offended. Makes sense? Now get out there and have a happy New Year!