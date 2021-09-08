Music Historicity | 3-day Cairo Blues Fest returns after pandemic postponement

Historians and music aficionados are well aware that U.S. Highway 61 between New Orleans and Memphis is called the "Blues Trail" because it passes through numerous towns with out-of-the-way clubs known for blues music.
The historic road continues north through the Missouri towns of Sikeston and Cape Girardeau, neighbors of Cairo, the city hosting this weekend's Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival.
First held in 2014, the free event is in its seventh year after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organized by the Cairo Heritage Foundation, the festival will feature eight blues bands from as far away as Greenville, Mississippi, with performances on Friday and Saturday. Several local choirs and gospel singers will take the stage from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The event location is a two-block area along 8th Street, from Commercial Avenue to the Ohio River.
On Friday, music begins at 6 p.m. with Carroline Shines and the Impulse, a blues band from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Two bands from Greenville, Mississippi, will follow. The Big Time Rhythm & Blues Band, featuring Mike D, will perform at 7:30 p.m. and the John Horton Blues Band, featuring Lady Songbird, will go on at 9 p.m.
Music on Saturday will begin at noon with deejay J-Sound, also known as Rolester Dalton.
At 1 p.m., Herrin-based Cat Daddy'O will play.
Bee Taylor, a blues singer from Nashville, Tennessee, will take the stage at 2:30 p.m., followed by A Different Sound, from Paducah, at 4 p.m.
Major blues artist Stacy Mitchhart will perform at 6 p.m. The Nashville, Tennessee, guitarist and singer has 18 albums to his credit.
At 8 p.m., local favorite The Phonics will go on. With eight band members, the Cairo-based group has performed around the Southern Illinois region since the 1960s, when the band was known as the Soul-Phonics.
"We're very excited about this year's Blues Festival," Phonics band leader Harry Lee Williams said. "After last year's event was canceled, we're back with not only some great blues, but also a great selection of R&B songs to perform. We'll also have three surprise guest performers from St. Louis and from Las Vegas!"
On her social media page, Taylor wrote: "I’ve been looking forward to this gig for months now! Many of my musical heroes have sang songs and written stories about Cairo, and ever since then I’ve always wanted to play music there. I’m grateful to the Heritage Foundation and the local community for inviting us to be a part of this event."
Gospel groups on Sunday will include the Spiritual Travelers, of Carbondale; Kia Loving, of Paducah; the United Voices, of Cairo; and several other local choirs and vocalists.
Activities on Saturday are to begin with the Cairo Historical Preservation Project leading a walking tour of historic city locations including Magnolia Manor, the Riverlore Mansion, the Cairo Custom House Museum and other sites. The free event will step off at 8 a.m. from the entrance to St. Mary's Park, at 28th Street and Holbrook Avenue.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, a parade will march from the Alexander County Court House, at 20th Street, south on Washington Avenue and east on 8th Street to the festival site. Float awards will be presented for the Best in Show, Most Original, Most Patriotic and Heritage Choice.
"We realized our city needed a community activity," Cairo Heritage Foundation president Tyrone Coleman said. "We hadn't had one since the Cairo Chamber of Commerce Riverboat Days. So I and a couple other Cairoites contacted some people who we thought might be interested in helping to make the thought a reality. It's been the awesome dedication of our Foundation membership along with the great community and corporate sponsorship that has brought us to the point of another annual Blues and Gospel Festival."
Festival funding comes from corporate and individual donations, including the following Cairo entities: the Rotary Club, Elks Lodge, Southern Bank, Guetterman Motors, the Cairo Public Utility Company, Illinois-American Water Company, True Church of Christ Divine, the Spirit House and the Johnson, Schneider & Ferrell law firm.
Other regional sponsors include Ullico Insurance; the Bunge Limited food company; W W Construction, of Pocahontas, Illinois; Mark Twain Real Estate, of Olive Branch; Huckleberry's Pub, of Mounds; American Commercial Barge Line; Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, of Marion; and Massie Funeral Home and Gunn Dozer Services, of Mounds.
Individual donors include Alexander County State's Attorney Zach Gowin, Illinois Sen. Dale Fowler, Alvin Jackson, Thomas Burris, Joe Baldwin, Don and Karla Patton, Jay and Joyce Holder, Ira Schumaker and Chris Morgan, James and Carolyn Harvey, Glenda Jones, Willie and Josie Eason, Deborah Williamson and Velma Riley.
Vendors and exhibitors at the Blues and Gospel Festival will include the Southern 7 Health Department Cairo Head Start program, Illinois-American Water Company, Southern Bank, Fifth Street Renaissance, Great Life Ministries, the Cairo Heritage Foundation, Deborah's Boutique, DeSamde R-Levy Art Works, Joyce Ivy's Purses, Smoky Hill BBQ, Deborah Hill Southern Style Cooking, Barbara Snow Home Cooking, Jerome Carr BBQ and Grill, Juanita's Eats, Barbara Thompson's Canned Goods, Hannibal Black Sports Grill, Sarai Nelson Sweet Treats and Rudolph Alexander's BBQ.
The Alexander-Pulaski County NAACP Pandemic Health Navigator Program will sponsor a mobile pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the festival site from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday. Courtesy of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Pfizer vaccines will be provided free of charge to those age 12 and older.
According to its mission statement, the nonprofit Cairo Heritage Foundation was established in 2014 "to cultivate honor, pride and togetherness in social spirit by providing the opportunity for every citizen to be involved in the civic and economic growth of our communities. Our programs include civic events, such as parades, music festivals, activities for youths, beautification of our city and development of community pride."
Local radio personality Will Stephens has hosted a blues program for the last 20 years on WDBX, 91.1-FM.
"Here in Southern Illinois, blues music is very much a part of the Blues Trail," Stephens said. "When you look at the juke joints that existed in the region, places like the Tin Inn and Junior Hatchett's, in Colp, these were places that fostered blues music. They may not have been directly on the Blues Highway, but they definitely were located off one of the exits."
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.