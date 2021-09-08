Music Historicity | 3-day Cairo Blues Fest returns after pandemic postponement

At 1 p.m., Herrin-based Cat Daddy'O will play.

Bee Taylor, a blues singer from Nashville, Tennessee, will take the stage at 2:30 p.m., followed by A Different Sound, from Paducah, at 4 p.m.

Major blues artist Stacy Mitchhart will perform at 6 p.m. The Nashville, Tennessee, guitarist and singer has 18 albums to his credit.

At 8 p.m., local favorite The Phonics will go on. With eight band members, the Cairo-based group has performed around the Southern Illinois region since the 1960s, when the band was known as the Soul-Phonics.

"We're very excited about this year's Blues Festival," Phonics band leader Harry Lee Williams said. "After last year's event was canceled, we're back with not only some great blues, but also a great selection of R&B songs to perform. We'll also have three surprise guest performers from St. Louis and from Las Vegas!"

On her social media page, Taylor wrote: "I’ve been looking forward to this gig for months now! Many of my musical heroes have sang songs and written stories about Cairo, and ever since then I’ve always wanted to play music there. I’m grateful to the Heritage Foundation and the local community for inviting us to be a part of this event."