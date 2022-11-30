Music Historicity | A cappella — music with no instruments

A couple weeks ago, we considered music without words, or instrumental songs. Not unexpectedly, this week's discourse will focus on songs without music, or a cappella tunes.

You may recall "Pitch Perfect," a series of three musical comedy films about an all-girls a cappella singing group at the fictitious Barden University. The 2012 sleeper hit made $115.4 million in gross revenue.

Capitalizing on the success, the first sequel, "Pitch Perfect 2," premiered in 2015, earned over $287 million worldwide and has become the highest-grossing music comedy film of all-time. "Pitch Perfect 3," in 2017, grossed $185 million.

Let's digress, however, and consider the history of humans producing spoken or sung melodies without the help of musical instruments.

British researcher Colin Barras posits that our pre-human ancestors communicated by making musical sounds prior to the invention of language and long before any kind of musical instrument was ever used. Archaeologists discovered the first crude tools were used 1.7 million years ago, but the earliest known musical instruments are just 40,000 years old.

And what is the earliest known musical instrument? While I have no evidence to support my claim, it probably was the kazoo.

As mankind progressed, there likely was a blurred line between poetic verse and words spoken or sung in a musical melody. The earliest known proof is a tombstone found in present-day Turkey that dates back the 1st Century A.D.

The so-called "Seikilos epitaph" was inscribed in Greek characters that have markings —or stigmai— indicating inflection and an ascending arrangement of tones. Here is a translation of the first notated a cappella song on that ancient gravestone:

"While you live, shine. Have no grief at all. Life exists only for a short while, and Time demands his due."

An inscription at the end indicates it was written by the son of the deceased, "Seikilos, son of Euterpes." Another engraving at the top states "I am a tombstone, an image. Seikilos placed me here as a long-lasting sign of deathless remembrance."

Compare that first a cappella song epitaph and its strange similarity to Bobby McFerrin’s "Don't Worry, Be Happy," the first a cappella Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, which came out nearly 19 centuries later, in September, 1988.

A cappella songs gained structure and momentum with the Gregorian chants in the 9th and 10th Centuries.

What is a Gregorian chant? It was —and still is— monotone verse in Latin that was given its name in part because Gregory I was known as the "music-loving pope," reigning from 590 until 604 A.D.

One example would be "Ubi Caritas et Amor," which translates to "Where Charity and Love Are." The translated lyrics are as follows:

"Where charity and love are, there God is. The love of Christ has gathered us into one flock. Let us exult, and in Him be joyful. Let us fear and let us love the living God. And from a sincere heart let us love each other (and Him)."

But the a cappella chant was, of course, made in Latin:

"Ubi caritas et amor, Deus ibi est. Congregavit nos in unum Christi amor. Exultemus, et in ipso iucundemur. Temeamus, et amemus Deum vivum. Et ex corde diligamus nos sincero."

Chants of the Middle Ages were followed by madrigals of the Renaissance, beginning in the 1400s.

You may recall monks in the film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" who walked through the village while alternating lines of chant with hitting themselves on the forehead with a wood plank. Surprisingly, their a cappella funeral dirge was not entirely inappropriate:

"Pie Jesu Domine, dona eis requiem," which translates as "Merciful Lord Jesus, grant them rest."

Turning to the United States, the dean of the Northwestern University School of Music founded the Northwestern A Cappella Choir in 1906. Traditions of university-based a cappella groups soon began at colleges like St. Olaf, in Minnesota, Augustana, in Rock Island and Waldorf University, in Iowa.

Around that time, a popular style of a cappella called "barbershop" featured songs such as "Hello, Ma Baby" and "Sweet Adeline." Barbershop harmony is distinguished by dominant seventh and tonic chords tuned to "just intonation" to maximize the overlap of common overtones.

Without getting too deeply into something called psychophysics, it has to do with certain tones that our brains imagine are heard because of the strong fundamental frequencies produced by the blend of all four voices in the quartet. The ear perceives a fifth voice from the precise synchrony of the waveforms.

Moving on, "doo-wop" was a style of a cappella singing that started in the late 1940s and was very popular in the 1950s. Unlike barbershop, this mode of music included voices from bass to falsetto and included nonsense syllables like "doo wop" and others.

Some of the vocal groups in this style included The Diamonds ("Little Darlin'"), The Silhouettes ("Get a Job") and The Monotones ("The Book of Love"). Admittedly, some of these tunes had instrumental accompaniment but they still were primarily vocal showcases.

On Oct. 1, 1970, Janis Joplin recorded an a cappella song, Mercedes Benz, which became a gold record in sales. Captured in one take, it was Joplin's final recording before she passed away three days later from a heroin overdose.

"Mercedes Benz" was co-written by folk musician Bob Neuwirth and poet Michael McClure. The lyrics, asking the Lord to buy the singer the title car, a color TV and a night on the town, provide a blunt postscript to the life of a blues rock music icon who died at age 27.

Today, we enjoy the influence of a cappella singing in many other music genres such hip-hop and revival groups such as The Nylons, The Manhattan Transfer, Huey Lewis and the News, Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men and the aforementioned Bobby McFerrin.

Who knows, maybe there will be a fourth Pitch Perfect film in our future!