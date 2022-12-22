Music Historicity | "A Climate Change Christmas"

For your holiday reading amusement, please enjoy the third annual Music Historicity Christmas song lyric rewrite, to the tune of "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer." Feel free to look up the original, a 1979 novelty song by the husband and wife duo Elmo & Patsy.

The Earth's gettin' run over by the Climate,

Santa isn't sure what he can do.

He says there's too much carbon dioxide,

And in the end it's up to me and you.

Driving his team of eight reindeer,

He's bringing presents, house to house.

But Rudolph's also got a problem,

Emitting lots of methane, same as cows.

Santa worries about global warming —

It's a man-made malady.

And his only wish for Christmas,

Is for the North Pole to reach carbon neutrality.

(chorus) The Earth's gettin' run over by the Climate,

Santa knows the cost, and it won't be free.

He says we should cut back car emissions,

But in the end it's up to you and me.

Santa's elves are getting nervous —

Inventing a new flotation device,

All because of their concern for,

Continued melting of the polar ice.

Mrs. Claus agrees with Santa,

She knows we need to heed the call.

CO2 hangs in the balance,

And deforestation will be the death of us all.

(chorus) The Earth's gettin' run over by the Climate,

Santa's sulking at a local bar.

He says to reduce vehicle emissions,

We all must go and buy electric cars.

Greta Thunberg's in a snit now,

She's country-shaming the U.N.

They set their emissions targets,

But her warnings fall on deaf ears of the men.

Santa saw the Climate Change Summit,

Couldn't believe all that he heard.

Indecisive words and promises,

Were worse than choosing gifts to give a nerd.

(chorus) The Earth's gettin' run over by the Climate,

Santa's pointing fingers at me and you.

Wind and solar power are part of the answer,

But people who really care are way too few.

The toys are loaded for the sleigh ride,

Santa's checking the weather wire.

But with worldwide drought conditions,

He'll have to navigate between all the wildfires.

There's too many greenhouse gasses,

Trapping heat in the sky above.

If we don't work to fix the balance,

It'll be extinction for us and those we love.

(chorus) The Earth's gettin' run over by the Climate,

Santa's got no solution he can see.

If mankind can't agree to save the planet,

We'll need to populate the Moon in '23.