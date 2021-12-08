Music Historicity | A favorite Christmas song for any genre

'Quick, what's your favorite Christmas song?' is a question I asked in this column around this time last year.

I'll tell you mine at the end of this article.

It's just over two weeks until the Yuletide holiday, and hopefully you've been humming a few of those traditional favorites to help you get in the Christmas spirit. It's at least a good way to stave off the COVID-19 pandemic year two holiday doldrums.

Maybe you enjoy an uptempo lilt, like "Sleigh Ride," the one with the line "it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you."

Another toe-tapper is "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!", the one that states "the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful, and since we've no place to go, let it snow!" It's a song associated with the holidays, although it does not mention Christmas in the lyrics.

Written in 1945, the tune was a Billboard No. 1 hit for crooner Vaughn Monroe. Others, including Frank Sinatra, Carly Simon and Rod Stewart recorded it, but only Michael Bublé's version also reached No. 1 status — this month, in fact, on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts.

Check it out — to me, Bublé is the Canadian Harry Connick, Junior, but better.

Granted, it may be difficult to think about snow when you live in Southern Illinois. And then there's the whole global warming thing going on. Frankly, I'm more worried about the New Madrid fault, quicksand and my car tire tread depth than I am of snow right now.

Maybe you're rather untraditional when it comes to the holidays, a heavy metal fan or a Carbondale punker such as Adam Fletcher or Everett Gariepy. In that case, I'd recommend "Christmas With the Devil," by the band Spinal Tap.

"The rats ate all the presents and the reindeer ran away, there'll be no Father Christmas 'cause it's Evil's holiday --Christmas with the Devil."

Or perhaps you'd enjoy the Twisted Sister take on "The 12 Days of Christmas," titled "Heavy Metal Christmas."

The lyrics from Day 4: "On my heavy metal Christmas, my true love gave to me — four quarts of Jack, three studded belts, two pairs of spandex pants, and a tattoo of Ozzy."

Not your cup of tea? Maybe you'd be interested in an album called "The Nativity: 40 Jazzy Christmas Songs," which includes such Scooby-doo titles as "Rhapsody for Santa," "Cozy by the Fire," "Santa Paws" and "Mitten Weather."

Very nice. But let's not forget all of the blues-related Christmas songs.

They include "Blues for Christmas," by John Lee Hooker, "Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin'," by Albert King, "Back Door Santa," by B.B. King, "Christmas in Jail," by Leroy Carr, and "All I Ever Get for Christmas is Blue," by Over the Rhine.

One of my favorites in that genre is a knock-down-drag-out blues number from Elvis' Christmas Album, called "Santa Claus is Back in Town."

He sings: "Got no sleigh with reindeer, no sack on my back, you're gonna see me comin' in a big black Cadillac."

Interestingly, the tune was written in 1957 by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, the same songwriting team who wrote familiar hits like "Stand By Me," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog" and "Love Potion No. 9."

Some other traditional Christmas favorites include Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You," Bing Crosby's classic "White Christmas," Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Feliz Navidad," by José Feliciano, and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," with memorable versions by both The Jackson 5 and Bruce Springsteen.

Just a few more: Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock," Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run," John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War is Over)," "Wonderful Christmastime," by Paul McCartney, and "Do They Know It's Christmas," by the performers of Band Aid.

Considering the humorous side of Christmas music, a 1986 "Saturday Night Live" episode featured Jan Hooks and Nora Dunn portraying the Sweeney sisters, who romp through a hilarious medley of nine songs that contain the word "bells."

In a SNL episode from December 2000, four cast members first combined to play and sing "I Wish It Was Christmas Today," a tune that can only be described as just plain silly. The comedians reprised their holiday song for several successive years.

In 1999, the adult cartoon "South Park" aired an entire 30-minute episode, "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics," devoted to holiday songs. One irreverent segment includes a side-splitting lounge bar sing-off with Santa Claus trying to out-do Jesus, inserting Duran Duran's "Rio" into the middle of "Let It Snow."

The king of parody songs, Weird Al Yankovic, is responsible for "Christmas At Ground Zero," which includes the lyrics: “There's panic in the crowd, we can dodge debris while we trim the tree underneath the mushroom cloud.”

Classics from years past include Spike Jones' "All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth," Tom Lehrer's "A Christmas Carol" and Cheech and Chong's "Santa Claus and His Old Lady," which features Cheech Marin asking, "Donde está Santa Claus, the guy with the hair on his jaws?"

A more recent entry may be found with ukuleleist and mustache aficionado Odious Ari who, on the short-lived Gong Show reboot, sang "We Gotta Get Married and Then We Can Get Divorced." The vaudevillian's "Dear Santa" asks "Can't you make those plastic toys faster? If you don't meet your production quota, this holiday'll be a disaster."

But the most memorable song of holiday humor likely is Elmo & Patsy’s "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer," originally released in 1979 and subsequently covered by a dozen other artists. From the first verse: "She'd been drinking too much eggnog, and we begged her not to go. But she forgot her medication, and she staggered out the door into the snow."

At the beginning of this column, I promised to reveal my all-time favorite holiday song.

If you know me, you know I like Elvis Presley, whose song "Blue Christmas" appears on his 1957 Christmas album mentioned above.

But my favorite Christmas song, also found on that album, is Elvis' beautiful rendition of "I'll Be Home For Christmas." Check it out, and merry Christmas!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

