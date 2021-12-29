Music Historicity | A fun, 'purely rhetorical' quiz to inspire artists' New Year's resolutions

Last year at this time, you may have read my suggested New Year's resolutions for musicians.

The piece contained a lot of good ideas, like practicing more, working on your knowledge of music theory and creating an electronic press kit, or EPK.

Another previous column from last year contained a quiz for musicians to reflect on being a good band member. It also can be applied to individuals in other areas of life.

Along those lines, you're encouraged to take the following updated exam, purely rhetorical, and resolve to be a better musician, co-worker or friend in 2022. Good luck!

Musician's Scorecard

Answer the following questions and add up your points:

1. Do you have a quality instrument and associated gear?

A) You have great gear that's top-quality and always works perfectly, your guitar input jack does not crackle, you use new strings for every gig: 2 pts.

B) Your instrument and amplifier are all right, work fine and get the job done: 1 pt.

C) Your gear doesn't always work correctly, or it's below average and needs repairs that you cannot afford: zero.

2. Do you have good transportation?

A) You have a reliable vehicle that's spacious enough to transport you and your gear as well as other band members and their equipment if need be: 2 pts.

B) Your transportation is adequate and gets you and your gear to the gig: 1 pt.

C) You have an unreliable car that sometimes breaks down, you occasionally need a ride to the gig, or you have no transportation and always need a lift from another band member: zero.

3. Do you have the "chops?"

A) You have outstanding ability, you're at the "top of your game," your playing is appropriate to the music, you listen well to the other band members, you have "eye contact" with them: 2 pts.

B) You mostly "know the tunes," but sometimes are in your own world, you play inappropriately or are too loud, whether you realize that or not: 1 pt.

C) You sometimes struggle with the music, you do not know the song being played, you haven't practiced, you "lay out" on some parts of songs, you're unable to play a 'F' chord, you make too many avoidable little mistakes or often play an inadvertent wrong note, or "clam:" zero.

4. Are you good with communications?

A) You answer your phone whenever a band member calls, you reply to voicemails, emails and text messages right away: 2 pts.

B) You generally return a phone call voicemail, email or text message within 24 hours: 1 pt.

C) You're difficult to reach most of the time, your cellphone often does not work or needs charging, you do not acknowledge or return voicemails, emails or text messages: zero.

5. Are you a positive, pleasant and fun person with whom to make music?

A) You're always "on the bright side," upbeat, optimistic and have lots of positive energy, you have fun when you play music and it shows: 2 pts.

B) Your glass is generally "half-full," or drugs/alcohol sometimes affect your being able to play at 100-percent of your ability: 1 pt.

C) You're moody, or you allow other considerations such as family, personal relationships or your job to affect rehearsals, performance or interactions with other musicians: zero.

6. Being a musician or entertainer is visual as well as aural. Do you "look the part?"

A) You always wear "something special" to a gig, you look to differentiate yourself as a performer from the rest of the club patrons: 2 pts.

B) You wish to appear like anyone else in the crowd, or you're a little shy or simply unwilling to dress as an entertainer: 1 pt.

C) You don't care at how you look --the music is all that matters: zero.

7. Are you punctual?

A) You're always early for gigs, there's never even a need to make an excuse for lateness, you're never tardy returning to the stage after set breaks: 2 pts.

B) You're generally on time for gigs or rehearsals, or you "cut it close" about half the time: 1 pt.

C) You're occasionally or often late, even if you have an excuse: zero.

8. Intangibles

A) You have appropriate banter or stage personality — neither too much nor too little, you're not just a faceless backup player.

B) You help other bandmates with their equipment, on both load-in and load-out.

C) You're good with networking, you have contacts with other musicians and with clients for band bookings.

D) You don't nitpick about minor expenses for being in a band, like the cost like of photocopies, drinks or gas in your vehicle.

E) You arrive at the gig having already eaten a meal, you're not a diva and worried about food or drink tickets.

(add 1 pt. for each of these five)

Your Score:

17-19: You rock! You're an excellent band member.

14-16: You're a good bandmate, you can call yourself a "professional."

12-13: There's plenty of room for improvement.

11 or below: Get a job. You don't belong in a band. Or, if you're not a musician, no need to worry about moving out of your parents' basement.

Please keep in mind that this quiz is only an opinion and is derived from my own experience and perspective as a musician. Happy new year!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

