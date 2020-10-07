Music Historicity | A Q&A with singer/songwriter Peyton Blewett of the Venturis

PB: For me, lyrics are the more difficult part of writing a song, so I always come up with the melody first. Whether it's a hook or a riff, it just kind of pops into my head. You hear about people writing songs in their dreams, well that definitely happens with me. You need the right inspiration to come up with a topic or subject. With my songs, I need the lyrics to rhyme and they should be in the proper meter. When I was younger, I'd write songs about girls. Breakups would inspire my songs, as it does for many songwriters. Sometimes it takes me five years to fully develop and finish a song.