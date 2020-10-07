Music Historicity | A Q&A with singer/songwriter Peyton Blewett of the Venturis

In a college town that has been a mecca for musical groups and the arts, one homegrown singer-songwriter guitarist continues to make his mark in Carbondale. It's Peyton Blewett.
As previously mentioned some weeks ago, Blewett was a founding member of the local band Four on the Floor.
But Blewett has proved himself a multifaceted talent who emerged from Carbondale Community High School in 1980 with the drive to succeed in music and with the original songs to back it up.
After hearing a rudimentary demo, Robbie Stokes contacted Blewett about joining a new band that was coming together.
"At that time, I recognized in Peyton a young rocker who had a pure hunger for the rock thang," Stokes said this week. "Annexing him into Four on the Floor was a no-brainer, and it opened up a broader range of fans drawn to our band."
Blewett's first successful original song, written in 1980, was called "It's 1984." He based his tune on the 1949 George Orwell classic "Nineteen Eighty-Four: A Novel."
Gary Gibula: Why did you decide to write a song about a book and subject cautioning against a world falling into totalitarianism?
Peyton Blewett: It was the first "serious" song I ever wrote. I didn't necessarily believe at the time that we needed a song that issued those warnings, but I thought it would be a good topic and something people would notice. Ironically, it seems Orwell's message is more relevant today than ever.
Here's a sample of some lyrics from the song:
"Walked down the stairs and into the street
"I never speak to the people I meet
"Might think we're planning an underworld plot
"Vaporization for those who get caught
"And it's 1984."
GG: How many songs have you ever written?
PB: I’ve probably written well over 100 songs, but I'm not particularly proud about most of them! A few are keepers.
GG: What is your songwriting process?
PB: For me, lyrics are the more difficult part of writing a song, so I always come up with the melody first. Whether it's a hook or a riff, it just kind of pops into my head. You hear about people writing songs in their dreams, well that definitely happens with me. You need the right inspiration to come up with a topic or subject. With my songs, I need the lyrics to rhyme and they should be in the proper meter. When I was younger, I'd write songs about girls. Breakups would inspire my songs, as it does for many songwriters. Sometimes it takes me five years to fully develop and finish a song.
GG: Where did your musical career lead in the 1990s and beyond?
PB: In the '90s, I did a cassette tape of songs under the name Peyton and His Peers. The title song, "Amour in the Modern World," got picked up by the Guidewire Radio Show, which was a network of college radio stations. Robbie was part of that, along with Mike Sharp and Charlie Morrill. Right after Four on the Floor, I had a band called the Rockin' Dogs. Four on the Floor actually continued through the '90s and the 2000s. Then, by about 2011, the bars didn't want us and Four on the Floor was only playing wedding receptions and class reunions. The Venturis became the answer to that.
GG: What kind of music does the Venturis play?
PB: Robbie and I still really wanted to rock out. So the Venturis was a new band with all new song material. We went from being a '50s band to one that played music from about 1962 until 1972. Beatles, Stones, Yardbirds, CCR, Beach Boys. The Venturis kind of gave Robbie and me a new lease on life. We started playing the clubs again, we built up a following and people really came out to see us. And that's how it still is today.
GG: What do you do in your personal life?
PB: Since 1991, I've been the regional manager for the Balfour Company, which produces class rings, caps, gowns, graduation and other products.
GG: Is there a certain someone who has been your life inspiration?
PB: My mom, Sue, was a big influence. She attended high school during the late '50s and was very hip. She was a huge Elvis fan and had an incredible record collection. My mom was the first person to tell me I had some talent for singing. I was about 14 or 15 years old and was up late one evening singing Beatles songs in my room, which woke her up. I thought I was going to get scolded, but instead my mom told me that I sounded exactly like John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Until then, I had no idea that I could actually sing and, evidently, neither did she!
GG: With limited public exposure due to the pandemic, where can people hear you sing?
PB: Lately, I've done a series of songs with just me singing and playing acoustic guitar, and they're all on my Facebook page.
GG: What advice would you give young musicians or songwriters?
PB: Give it all you can while you're young. If you get a chance for success, take it and don't wait.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!