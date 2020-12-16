Music Historicity | A requiem for music artists like Elvis

Are you keeping count? So far, that's 16 Elvis movies.

From there, Presley continued with three more films per year, from 1965 through 1969. His last film, "Change of Habit," co-starred Mary Tyler Moore, three years after ending her five-year run as Laura Petrie on the "Dick Van Dyke Show."

Elvis made a total of 27 films during the 1960s and, not counting movie soundtracks, released only seven albums of music over the 10-year period.

We all know the rest of the story, that Presley's decline and death in 1977 included years of alleged drug abuse from pills and death from a heart attack. Sadly, the same alleged fate has happened to so many other entertainers since then that their names need not even be printed.

Our hearts go out to the families and fans of all those beloved artists who passed away this year as well as in the past. We're left to smile as we think about all the entertainment they gave us during the good times.

I'm not a big fan of Elvis' movies, but I love the music he recorded in his early 20s that showcases his wonderful voice. That's what I remember the most and what contributes to my inspiration as a musician.

So let's continue tapping our toes and nodding our heads when we enjoy the work of those artists who have passed on as well as those who are still with us, especially, for me, when a 94-year-old Tony Bennett croons "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0