Music Historicity | A requiem for music artists like Elvis

As 2020 winds down and we look back at the year in music, it's fortunate that we're still able to enjoy the artistry of Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson, gracefully aging country music luminaries who are in their 80s.
Other octogenarian musicians still with us include John Mayall, Buddy Guy, Frankie Valli and Jerry Lee Lewis. Let's not forget smooth-crooning Tony Bennett who, until the pandemic hit, was still doing tour dates this year at age 94.
But sadly, we've lost many music artists in 2020, and we will miss them all. From youngest to oldest, my selected list includes Eddie Van Halen, 65; Peter Green, 73; Mac Davis, Helen Reddy and Jerry Jeff Walker, all 78; Spencer Davis, Kenny Rogers and Bill Withers, 81; Charlie Daniels and Trini Lopez, 83; and Little Richard, 87.
Each of these artists had a life story, each had songs by which he or she was known and each had a career marked by highs and lows.
Although he died in 1977, the same can be said about one of my favorites, Elvis Aron Presley.
Whether you quickly change the channel when one of his movies appears on your television or you shrug your shoulders on the rare occasion you might hear one of his songs on the radio these days, Elvis' rise to fame and gradual decline is a story as interesting, or more so, as that of any aforementioned artist.
Much like many young musicians throughout history, Presley had a burning desire to succeed. In 1954, while holding down a job as a truck driver in Memphis, Tennessee, he frequented Sun Studios and paid money to record songs, two at a time, onto acetate records. In search of a white singer who sounded African American, owner Sam Phillips paired the 19-year-old with two local musicians, guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black, and found what he'd been looking for.
A key to Elvis' early success was luck. American music was evolving rapidly at the time, with the crossover of multiple genres like blues, gospel, country, boogie-woogie and jazz. The new sound of an energetic, young singer like Presley, paired with a Chet Atkins-style guitarist playing revved up versions of blues and bluegrass songs, was something the proved especially popular with record-buying youth of the time who only wanted to tap their toes and dance.
These days, the Hollywood movie industry is a billion dollar business with tens of thousands of aspiring actors and support personnel. Few of them also seek success in the world of music.
Likewise, today's music industry is lucrative enough that most successful artists lack the desire and additional talent also to be prominent movie stars. There are plenty of notable exceptions, like Kris Kristofferson, who has appeared in over 200 movies.
Although Elvis Presley began with the mindset of being a rock 'n' roll singer, he soon found that even greater fame could be had with a movie career. He had already appeared on the "Ed Sullivan Show" twice by the time his first movie, "Love Me Tender," was released, in November of 1956. By that time, Presley already was riding on 18 music singles and two full albums.
The story of Elvis' rise to fame is hinted the following year in his second film, "Loving You," which was his best, in the opinion of this reviewer. His first film was black and white, but this one was in color. Presley plays a delivery driver who, reluctantly at first, performs music on a flatbed truck prior to a politician making campaign speeches. But predictably, the girls go wild and his character's music career takes off after that.
You would think that being drafted into the Army might put a damper on the real-life career of an entertainer. But by the time Elvis was inducted and stationed in peace time Germany, in the spring of 1958, he already had appeared in his fourth movie. During Presley's two years of service, he did recording sessions during authorized leaves and notched no fewer than 10 Top 40 hit songs.
Following his discharge, Presley starred in a predictably Army-themed film, "G.I. Blues." Also in 1960 was "Flaming Star," in which he appeared with Barbara Eden, who five years later starred in the television series "I Dream of Jeannie."
Movies then came quickly for the rising star. The following year saw two more Presley films, three more in 1962 and two in 1963.
1964 was an interesting year for Elvis. He had a dual role, playing lookalike distant relatives in "Kissin' Cousins." Also that year was the popular "Viva Las Vegas," with Ann-Margret, followed by "Roustabout."
Are you keeping count? So far, that's 16 Elvis movies.
From there, Presley continued with three more films per year, from 1965 through 1969. His last film, "Change of Habit," co-starred Mary Tyler Moore, three years after ending her five-year run as Laura Petrie on the "Dick Van Dyke Show."
Elvis made a total of 27 films during the 1960s and, not counting movie soundtracks, released only seven albums of music over the 10-year period.
We all know the rest of the story, that Presley's decline and death in 1977 included years of alleged drug abuse from pills and death from a heart attack. Sadly, the same alleged fate has happened to so many other entertainers since then that their names need not even be printed.
Our hearts go out to the families and fans of all those beloved artists who passed away this year as well as in the past. We're left to smile as we think about all the entertainment they gave us during the good times.
I'm not a big fan of Elvis' movies, but I love the music he recorded in his early 20s that showcases his wonderful voice. That's what I remember the most and what contributes to my inspiration as a musician.
So let's continue tapping our toes and nodding our heads when we enjoy the work of those artists who have passed on as well as those who are still with us, especially, for me, when a 94-year-old Tony Bennett croons "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."
