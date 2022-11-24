Music Historicity | A Ticketmaster Thanksgiving

You may recall last year that Music Historicity was a song lyric rewrite to the tune of the Beverly Hillbillies theme. "A Vegetarian Thanksgiving" ran in our Nov. 25, 2021 issue. In keeping with that tradition, please enjoy this year's entry.
(sung to the tune of "Gilligan's Island")
Just sit right back
and you'll hear a tale
of a gal named Taylor Swift,
who started as a Country talent
discovered with a musical gift.
From Pennsylvania,
came to Nashville
at the tender age of 14,
then signed a recording contract
she thought was mighty keen,
— the best she'd ever seen.
The record execs were getting tough
knew they had a cash cow,
kept possession of her master tapes
and Taylor said "what now?"
...and then she made a vow.
Went back into the studio,
rerecorded all her tracks--
with "Fearless..."
(Taylor's Version, though),
and "Red..."
(her Version too).
More are planned
but not yet through
this biz is a zoo
— such is Taylor Swift's mileu!
Fast-forward to 2022
when the "Midnights" album came out.
10 tracks on Billboard's Top Ten list
— her best yet, there's no doubt.
She announced a '23 U.S. tour,
and seats were fast selling out.
Even with Capital One presale codes,
most fans were left to pout.
No tickets, no luck, the website crashed,
the Swifties all did scoff.
Sales to the public canceled,
they're told to Shake It Off.
So join us if you've got the dough
'cause ticketing's been a disaster.
The only ones grateful this Thanksgiving
are the rich folks at Ticketmaster!
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.