Music Historicity

Music Historicity | A Ticketmaster Thanksgiving

Shake it Off

Illustration of Taylor Swift shaking out void tickets to a clamoring crowd, titled "Shake it Off."

You may recall last year that Music Historicity was a song lyric rewrite to the tune of the Beverly Hillbillies theme. "A Vegetarian Thanksgiving" ran in our Nov. 25, 2021 issue. In keeping with that tradition, please enjoy this year's entry.

(sung to the tune of "Gilligan's Island")

Just sit right back

and you'll hear a tale

of a gal named Taylor Swift,

who started as a Country talent

discovered with a musical gift.

From Pennsylvania,

came to Nashville

at the tender age of 14,

then signed a recording contract

she thought was mighty keen,

— the best she'd ever seen.

The record execs were getting tough

knew they had a cash cow,

kept possession of her master tapes

and Taylor said "what now?"

...and then she made a vow.

Went back into the studio,

rerecorded all her tracks--

with "Fearless..."

(Taylor's Version, though),

and "Red..."

(her Version too).

More are planned

but not yet through

this biz is a zoo

— such is Taylor Swift's mileu!

Fast-forward to 2022

when the "Midnights" album came out.

10 tracks on Billboard's Top Ten list

— her best yet, there's no doubt.

She announced a '23 U.S. tour,

and seats were fast selling out.

Even with Capital One presale codes,

most fans were left to pout.

No tickets, no luck, the website crashed,

the Swifties all did scoff.

Sales to the public canceled,

they're told to Shake It Off.

So join us if you've got the dough

'cause ticketing's been a disaster.

The only ones grateful this Thanksgiving

are the rich folks at Ticketmaster!

Gary Gibula mug

Gibula

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

