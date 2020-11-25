Music Historicity | 'A Vegetarian Thanksgiving'

If all he sees is veggies, I'm afraid we're gonna starve.

--He'll have a big ol' knife in his hand, too."

The boy said "Mom, you told me 'never tell a lie,'

But I really like turkeys and I'm gonna tell you why.

My schoolteacher learnt me 'bout pride in our land,

She taught me how to trace a turkey using my hand.

--Art class, important for us young 'uns."

"Well the times, they sure are changin'," Mom said to her son.

"Thanksgiving's more a time to be together and have fun.

I'll talk to your Daddy and your sister, Alee,

'Cuz the most important part is to be with family.

--Sharing a meal, bein' grateful for our blessings."

Well, the Daddy got the word he raised a corn-fed 'veg.'

He came purty close to jumpin' off the silo ledge.

But instead-a lettin' himself get his mind in a pickle,

He had a change of heart, 'twas a Thanksgiving miracle!