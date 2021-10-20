Music Historicity | Album review: 'Alone in a Dome' is Copyrights' first album in 7 years

The full-length record is the seventh from the nationally known Carbondale pop-punk band and their first since 2014.

Following the seven-year hiatus, the new release officially drops tomorrow, Friday, October 22, and is the band's first on their new record label, Fat Wreck Chords.

With a name that plays on the word "records," Fat Wreck is a prominent San Francisco indie label that carries punk bands including Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, NOFX, Make War and others.

"Fat Wreck has a big reputation in the punk rock scene," said Adam Fletcher, bassist, vocalist and co-songwriter for the Copyrights. "This is a bit of a bump-up for us and it's pretty exciting."

"Alone in a Dome" was recorded in the basement studios of Fletcher, who lives in Carbondale, and drummer Luke McNeill, a Springfield resident.

"We recorded the entire album, mixed and mastered it ourselves, from the bottom up," Fletcher said. "Some people connect the 'Alone in a Dome' album title to the pandemic, but we recorded it in 2019 and it really doesn't have anything to do with that."

Since their formation in 2002, the Copyrights have thrashed their way to world prominence in the pop punk scene with energetic performances and songs featuring catchy lyrics and Ramones-esque power chords.

The new album's first track, "Part of the Landscape," includes the Carbondale reference of a person drinking "alone in a Bucky dome, on a high uphill with tastes that kill."

Fletcher said the legacy of R. Buckminster Fuller "is part of Carbondale's identity, which should be celebrated. We did a photo shoot and filmed a music video for that song inside the Bucky Dome here in town."

In the song "Halos," the narrator speaks vaguely of being done with the lay-low, giving them the heave-ho and putting away the halos.

"The way we write, we're not necessarily 'on the nose' about topics," Fletcher said. "We like to leave lyrics a little open ended and open to interpretation."

In the song "Before Midnight," the singer laments: "This town at night seems to lose a light, every time we're down a friend. But the darker streets are fine with me, I don't really wanna see the end."

With a satisfying assemblage of 12 songs, "Alone in a Dome" is the Copyrights' seventh full-length album. It was preceded by four releases on the Red Scare Industries label and two on Insubordination Records.

Including full albums, EPs, singles and split albums, the band has an impressive 28 releases to its credit.

A native of the area, Fletcher said he got his first guitar in 1992 at age 11.

"It was a Japanese Hondo Stratocaster copy, and I really wish I still had it," he said. "Around that same time, some older kids in Carterville had started a band called Newine and I managed to catch a few of their jam sessions, which were held in Banjo Joe's basement. Seeing people play in a band made me want to play music too."

In the mid-1990s, Fletcher and McNeill started a band they called Moloko Plus, but received a cease-and-desist letter to stop using that name.

"So we changed our band name to The Last Laugh," Fletcher said. "The Copyrights were born in 2002."

Prior to then, Fletcher played in area bands including The Holidays, S.S. Bountyhunter, Near Death Experience, The Lonesome Drifters and others.

By now, The Copyrights have toured with well-known punk bands such as Masked Intruder, The Lawrence Arms and NOFX.

They will be performing this weekend in Indianapolis on Friday, in Milwaukee on Saturday and in Chicago on Sunday.

The following weekend, The Copyrights will travel to Gainesville, Florida, to be part of a massive three-day punk band event known as The Fest.

"It's been seven years since we made a record," Fletcher said. "Now we've got a new label and some new energy. We're looking forward to our relationship with Fat Wreck --so far, it's been great."

"Alone in a Dome" will be available starting Friday, Oct. 22, through digital download, and on CD and vinyl at www.fatwreck.com. Previous albums are available on bandcamp.com.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.

