Music Historicity | Album review: "American Rocker"

Regular readers of this column are well aware that your humble narrator is a rocker.

I'm pleased this week to tell you about an amazing multi-instrumentalist and songwriter who also is a rocker — in fact, an "American Rocker."

That guy is none other than Joe Bouchard, perhaps best known for his 16 years and 18 albums as a member of Blue Oyster Cult.

Mr. Bouchard, not at all under-appreciated in BOC, surely today has embraced his underlying identity, musical potential and songwriting maturity with Friday's release of his sixth solo album, aptly titled "American Rocker."

With gracious thanks to Chipster PR and Consulting, I recently had the extraordinary opportunity to speak with Joe about his new album as well as several other topics that you can read about in next week's column.

Joe was the bass player, a song composer, collaborator and lead and harmony vocalist in BOC. The musical chemistry shared with his bandmates, producers and lyricists likely had a foundation in his upbringing.

"I played my first gig at age 10," Bouchard told me. "In high school, I was third chair trumpet in the school band."

His older brother, Albert, was a drummer since childhood and the two siblings eventually became founding members of BOC.

By now, Joe is an impressive enough multi-instrumentalist to be mentioned in the same sentence as other similarly talented musicians as Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, Todd Rundgren and Dave Edmunds.

On "American Rocker," Joe sings the lead vocals of course, but also plays an array of stringed instruments: rhythm and lead guitars, slide guitar, baritone guitar, guitarron, bass and mandolin. He contributes keyboards including piano, clavinet, synth and organ; horns such as trumpet, flugelhorn and cornet; and percussion including vibraphone, castanets, shaker, hand claps and even finger snaps.

Why were so many different instruments used on the album?

"There are enough sampled or synthesized sounds out there," Joe said. "I love when real instruments are on a recording. There's nothing like the emotion of the real instrument."

Playing a multiplicity of instruments is not the only variety in Bouchard's interests. His post-BOC career has included no fewer than six previous solo albums: Jukebox in My Head (2009), Tales from the Island (2012), New Solid Black (2014), The Power of Music (2016), Playin' History (2017) and Strange Legends (2020).

Joe currently teams with his brother, Albert, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dennis Dunaway, original bassist of the Alice Cooper band, in a combo called Blue Coupe. The trio — which occasionally features a fourth member — has recorded three studio albums and does regular tours of the Northeast and Canada.

In addition, Bouchard made three albums with The X Brothers, did sessions and gigs with his brother's bands The Brain Surgeons and Albert & the Sleigh Riders, and has producer credits with a half dozen others, including the late Helen Wheels.

Not to be confused with the Paul McCartney and Wings song of the same name —which is about a car, Helen Wheels (aka Helen Robbins) was a legendary punk rocker who collaborated with Bouchard and BOC on lyrics to several songs.

One of those, Tattoo Vampire, featured a memorable line describing the words of a tattoo on a woman's wrist: "life and love pass swiftly."

Joe and Helen co-wrote songs like Celestial the Queen and Nosferatu, from BOC's 1977 Spectres album.

Although she passed away in 2000, following complications from back surgery, Wheels left behind a song, "Katherine," that Joe included on his new album.

"Helen wrote that one song," he said. "Otherwise, this is the most lyrics I've ever written for an album. It's my pandemic album, where I had the time to make the record I've always wanted to make."

The first song — and single, also a video — from American Rocker is the appropriate "My Way Is the Highway," one of five album songs that include Albert Bouchard playing anything from percussion to guitar to sound effects.

"This was a song where I had a couple guitar chords in mind that I'd saved from two or three years ago," Joe said. "The lyrics came almost simultaneously. It's a tune that goes with the album title, that it defines me —you gotta burn rubber and not be late for the gig."

Bouchard's songwriting in the tune evokes the imagery of driving down a California highway in a sports car convertible on his way to a show, which in and of itself "chases the blues away."

"In the Golden Age," which also is a video single, recalls Joe's days with BOC.

Ragin' along on the music machine / you never forget how lucky you are. Attracting fans on the road / on the stairway to the stars.

"That's exactly how I felt, with those lyrics," he said. "I wrote that track about my life in the 70s."

In addition to the title of the song being a possible reference to the BOC tune "Golden Age of Leather," the lyric "stairway to the stars" itself is the title of a blistering rock tune of the same name from the 1972 debut BOC album.

Not to go unmentioned, guitarist John Jorgensen plays on "In the Golden Age" as well as "Off Season Hotel."

"John happens to be a friend," Joe said. "We went to Iraq together in an all-star band to entertain the troops in 2010. We both got asked to do it and we jumped at the chance."

Jorgenson is best known for his guitar work with bands such as the Desert Rose Band, a group founded by Chris Hillman of the Byrds.

Other songs on American Rocker have songwriter overtones harkening back to early BOC songs, a style that defines Bouchard as an evolving, mature and extremely accomplished musician.

''Deadly Kisses," for example, includes haunting piano that reminds of "Astronomy," a song Joe co-wrote with Albert for the BOC Secret Treaties album.

"Hounds of Hell" sounds Nosferatu-ish, the tune Joe wrote with Helen Wheels.

"That one has a spooky E-minor 6th chord, a tonality that's really dark," he said. "The first thing I thought of with that song lyric were the hounds of hell being on my trail. I grew up on a farm and when it got dark you could hear hounds howling whenever it was a full moon."

The official release date of "American Rocker" is Friday, June 3, and it will be available on most streaming websites like iTunes and Spotify.

"It's also available on my web site," Joe added, "where you can buy autographed physical copies and a nice bundle where you get an autographed booklet with all the lyrics, t-shirts, guitar picks and all kinds of groovy stuff. Check it out."

That website, www.joebouchard.com, also features a world of other information including song lyrics, photos, concert dates and more.

Be sure to check out next week's column with part two of my interview with Joe Bouchard, a legendary musician and a true American rocker.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

