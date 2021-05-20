Music Historicity | Album review: "Greetings From Lawrence County, Illinois"

England's key collaborator is Guy Ash, patriarch of multi-generational musical group The Ash Family.

"Lawrence County is the kind of area with a small-town atmosphere," Ash said. "Kids can play and ride bikes around town without fear. You know your neighbors and can call on people if needed."

Along with his brother, Steve, Ash brought his adult son and daughter, Guy II and Nichole, to the project.

"My son has a great ability to listen to a song and capture the perfect sound and lead guitar track for it," Ash said. "Nichole has a beautiful, smooth voice that just captures the ear. She also plays guitar, piano, banjo and she did some harmony vocals as well."

England is no stranger to telling historical musical tales. The new album echoes his approach on "Greetings From Cairo, Illinois," which traced the city's history and features collaborations from musicians such as Americana and alt-country legend Jason Ringenberg.

"Finding my musical voice often happened around thematic records with historical overtones," England said. "For this album, there's an interesting story along the lines of how all everyone created the song tracks during the (COVID-19) pandemic. We also really tried to tune into the location with all our antennas out, so to speak, which is what we all did."