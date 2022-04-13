Music Historicity | Album review: Katt Holiday's "Bruise" defies categorization

It's sometimes difficult to find the right words to accurately describe a new genre of music or to label the sound of an emerging artist.

One reviewer might opine that a musician sounds like "Beck meets Bauhaus" and another might describe the songs as "Goth meets Dark Wave."

It's not a new genre of music, nor is Katt Holiday an emerging artist, but the Makanda resident on May 6 will release a new five-song EP that has an innovative sound, complex production and poetic message unlike anything heard recently in Southern Illinois.

The release, titled "Bruise," will be available by digital download, on compact disk and a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl record.

On Holiday's Bandcamp website, the sound is described as "psycho-spiritual syncretic outsider" music.

"It expresses the soul via the mind, or maybe the other way around sometimes, too," Holiday said. "'Syncretic' means a combination of different beliefs or practices, which represents what I do in not limiting expression and drawing inspiration from all kinds of things — music, film, literature, conversation, religion, nature, day-to-day life."

Holiday said the music was 'outsider' — "because I have always had the kind of feeling of being on the outside, looking in."

With parents originally from central Illinois, and a father who was an Air Force B-52 pilot, Holiday was born in England. After moving back to the U.S. and graduating from high school in Marion, Holiday attended both Southwestern Illinois College and SIU.

Now 33, Katt Holiday — the artist's stage name— recalled the inspiration to become a musician.

"I don't necessarily feel like I 'decided' to make music my path," Holiday said. "To this day, it feels more like a calling, and I've honestly wanted music to be my life for as long as I can remember. That might sound cliché, but it's true.

"I remember being four or five years old and singing along with Hank Williams, Elvis and the Beach Boys. Then when I was 7, my parents got me my first guitar for Christmas and I never really wanted to do anything else," Holiday said.

Holiday's first band was called Rat House, which then became Skank. Successive groups played styles including rockabilly, blues, country, folk, garage rock, Cajun, Irish and bluegrass.

"Then I settled into a two-piece indie-rock band called Kelven, which is when my songwriting started to really open up and blossom," Holiday said. "I stayed motivated to keep writing, improving and exploring my feelings more deeply through music."

Holiday is back to partnering with previous Skank bandmate Jonnie Nelson to write, record and perform as 'Children of the Rat Temple.'

"That combo has me on electric guitar and vocals and Jonnie layering live multi-instrumental samples such as digital percussion, synths, bass guitar, trumpet and even didgeridoo into a kind of psychedelic post-punk amalgamation," Holiday said.

Children of the Rat Temple played a show just last Sunday at Lost Cross in Carbondale.

"Bruise" features five songs, the first being "Everyday Superstar," a complex, brooding lament.

"For that song, it's a sentiment of doing your best to be a decent person, no matter your walk of life or what you're going through," Holiday explained.

The lyrics include symbolism like: "You were always on your own; Falcon claws not pigeon toes."

"'Headspace' is probably the first song I wrote for the EP," Holiday said, "with an idea like 'the world can be an absurd place, so give yourself some space to be who you want to be.'"

Holiday penned clever observations in the tune: "It's the same old dog trying to learn new tricks; It's the same drums of war, can't afford new sticks. It's the same old life, changing every day; but sometimes life is okay."

The "Bruise" EP will have an album release performance on Saturday, May 7, at Ebb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau.

"It's an afternoon show, from (noon) until 3 p.m.," Holiday said. "I will be the sole artist and performer, and I will be playing the EP from beginning to end, in its entirety. There also will be a smattering of original ditties from my various bands over the years, some obscure cover songs plus the obligatory Creedence cover or House of the Rising Sun that always gets requested — ha!"

Holiday's future plans are to continue recording with Children of the Rat Temple and to work on a solo project at Mole Hole Studio in Carbondale.

"It will be a full-length album that also will feature my good friend Heather Hammers," Holiday said. "Besides all that, who's to say? The future is unwritten. It is what we make it."

The "Bruise" EP will be available May 6 on kattholiday.bandcamp.com, Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and YouTube.

The CD and vinyl can be found at Plaza Records. For more information, go to facebook.com/kattholiday and instagram.com/katt_holiday.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

