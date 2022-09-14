Music Historicity | Album review: Marion native to release 'Porcelain Country' this Friday DO NOT PUB

"Call me Ishmael" is the memorable first sentence of Herman Melville's 1851 literary epic "Moby Dick," possibly alluding to the narrator being a messenger as well as an outcast, same as the Old Testament biblical prophet.

And you can call Marion native Maximillian Martini by his similar one-word stage name, Bulkington, also taken from Moby Dick. Although hardly an outcast, his debut solo album, to be released this Friday, is his musical message.

As one of the River to River Community Records stable of artists, Sad Max Senteney labels the Bulkington sound and new album as 'crooked Country.'

"It's a nine-song digital release titled 'Porcelain Country,'" Bulkington said. "I had an uncle who called me and my musician brothers 'the porcelain boys' because we weren't quite country enough and we didn't hunt or fish. The word 'porcelain' implies so many things that I thought it was perfect for this album."

Similar to Katt Holiday's release, "Bruise," Bulkington's sound bridges waters and musical genres that go far from evoking traditional Country twang.

Holiday contributes harmonies and guitar work on the song "No SI Now," a lament for another of Bulkington's uncles, who passed away due to an overdose.

The two musicians reportedly recorded the basic track to the song into a single microphone in a haunted house with all the windows open.

"'SI' is an acronym with more than one meaning," Bulkington said. "It can stand for 'Southern Illinois' but it also can mean 'suicidal ideation' in medical jargon."

Lyrically, the song talks about someone who sits alone with a bottle and a television to "fight the quiet." Bulkington finger-picks the tune, which he maintains makes it sound folky.

"The song is mostly me," he said. "I do the guitar work, the drumming, singing, banjo, mandolin and some electric guitar."

Bulkington began his musical career on drums at Marion High School. While earning an English degree at Loyola University in Chicago, he played in a number of bands but decided to take up the guitar.

"I have a third uncle who knew I'd been playing drums," Bulkington explained. "One day he gave me an Alvarez acoustic guitar and I just started learning it. Many of my friends already played guitar and I always thought it was a certain kind of magic they could do."

Bulkington said he started writing songs at that point, his first one titled 'Bruised Architecture.'

"It was a terrible song, a real abomination," he said. "No, it's not on the new album."

By now, Bulkington has written or collaborated on dozens of songs in the many local bands of which he's been a member to date.

"Right before the pandemic, I'd been playing with a half dozen bands," he said. "Then, when COVID hit, I started reviewing and thinking about my own material. I figured instead of giving those songs to another band, I would commit to them now being my own pieces."

The songs on Porcelain Country seem to have an underlying theme of surviving or rising above unfortunate conditions.

"They're largely about Southern Illinois in some way," Bulkington said. "These nine are the songs that I think work the best together. I'm really proud of them."

Already released as a teaser on September 9, Sky of My Mind is the album's opening song. Bulkington sings in the chorus "I’m doing fine, I’m not even trying. I’m high in the sky of my mind."

"Each verse is my own declaration about ambiguity or depression," he said. "It describes how something is wrong and I can't quite pinpoint it, but the chorus says I'm in the sky of my mind and I can still imagine my own happiness in my world. That's why it's the first song, introducing you to my imagination."

The tune features a mellotron solo contributed by a guest musician, a device used throughout the album.

"I've got different musicians playing tracks all over the nine tunes," Bulkington said. "A friend of mine living in France added a fiddle solo on one song."

That tune, "Murder Ballad," is perhaps the most complex and best developed on the album. The violin lines sometimes double the guitar notes and a diminished chord adds intrigue to the musical structure.

The lyrical message of the tune is one of shared desperation: a twice-divorced woman stating that men are dogs and a man phoning ex-girlfriends, hanging up and laughing.

The most Country-sounding song on the album is Happenstance Birth Blues, adding banjo and mandolin to the acoustic guitar performances. The tune speaks angrily of the narrator being born to a father described as "a big son of a bitch" who abandoned the singer and his brothers.

"We're doing just fine," he states, saying that it was just happenstance that he was born to such a man.

Another song, "The Pleasures of the Modern Mobile Home," contains some rudimentary but punky acoustic guitar work similar to that of the artist Beck.

I'd be remiss to not mention the spooky "Wrong Side of the," an instrumental track that reminds of the post-psychedelic English folk legend Nick Drake.

Bulkington spoke glowingly about Sad Max of River to River Community Records.

"I ran into him about a year ago and I'm very thankful for his involvement," he said. "Max is addressing the problem of promoting all the musical talent in Southern Illinois and it's really filling a need. It brings a tear to my eye."

The Porcelain Country album has been "a real labor of love," Bulkington said. I'm really proud of all the work and hours that many people put into this. It's a very wordy and lyrical album, because I'm a lyrical kind of guy more than anything else, and I hope that resonates with people in some way."

As for his choice of a stage name, the Bulkington character from Moby Dick is one who returns from sea voyages but constantly feels a yearning to go back.

Bulkington — the musician — grew up in Marion and earned his Master's degree at SIU. Although he currently lives and works in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he returns often to the area.

"I've kind of always related to the Bulkington character," he said. "No matter where I go, I find myself always coming back to Southern Illinois."

Porcelain Country, by Bulkington, will be available as a digital release on all streaming platforms beginning this Friday, Sept. 16. For more information, go to bulkington.bandcamp.com.