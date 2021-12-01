Music Historicity | Album review: Pet Mosquito's 'The Last Goosebumps Walkaway'

It's difficult at times to distinguish various genres and sub-genres of music, such as the differences between punk rock (The Clash), pop-punk (The Copyrights), afro-punk (Dead Kennedys), glam punk (Iggy Pop) and hardcore (Black Flag).

But what's in a name or a label, and how much does that really matter? Appreciation of a band or a certain song is solely in the ear of the beholder, as Plato first indirectly stated, in the 3rd Century B.C.

Regardless of their musical category, Pet Mosquito, consisting of four young Carbondale-area rockers, is raising eyebrows with a unique approach and appealing tunes put forward on their new album "The Last Goosebumps Walkaway."

Released in mid-October, the ten-song sprint — each one is less than three minutes long — is a portfolio of catchy hooks and social commentary that serves as a rousing and impressive first full album for the 19- and 20-year-old musicians.

Leader Everett Gariepy explained the curious album title and band name.

"The album title refers to our previous band name, 'Goosebumps Walkaway,' which was horrible," he said. "Our new band name seems fitting, that the four of us are pesky and annoying, like little teenage mosquitoes. And it also just sounded cool."

Gariepy is the son of Stephen Gariepy, who was co-producer and an artist on "Roam Home to a Dome," the 2005 CD created to raise funds for the historic Buckminster Fuller geodesic dome home in Carbondale. The album was recorded inside the iconic structure and features musical contributions from various performers, including Gariepy's then 4-year-old son Everett.

Pet Mosquito personnel includes guitarist and vocalist Everett Gariepy, with Evan Hall on bass. The band is rounded out with two female members: drummer Berget Borowitz and Jessie Groninger, on trombone.

It may seem a little unusual to have a trombone player as the fourth instrument in a punkish band that otherwise utilizes the standard bass, drums and single guitarist lineup.

"It just made sense to have a fourth person on trombone who could fill the space between guitar and bass, sonically," Gariepy said. "It also meant that I could run around in the crowd more often

Gariepy said he'd already known Groninger, "because Jessie, Evan and I just hang out and do dumb teenager stuff all the time. I knew Jessie was a musician and could play, so why not?

He compared Pet Mosquito to famous punk bands like X-Ray Spex, which has a saxophone player, and King Khan and the Shrines, which includes trumpet.

"When it came to looking for a serious drummer, I just messaged Berget, out of the blue, and she said 'yes,'" he said. "And now she's deeply invested in our shenanigans too!"

Musical influences detected within the songs of "The Last Goosebumps Walkaway" are varied.

"We try to steer clear of the 'pop-punk' sound," Gariepy said. "Instead, we're more into proto- and post-punk bands like the Damned, the Stooges and the Dead Boys. We're also heavily inspired by early rock and roll, rockabilly and surf stuff like Roy Orbison, the Collins Kids and Hank Williams, Senior."

The album includes a self-explanatory song that borrows a sentiment from the 1980 John Landis feature film "The Blues Brothers," which is "I Hate Illinois Nazis."

"Drag the Red" features a catchy chord progression that reminds of the Sex Pistols or Nirvana. The lyrics provide a commentary on the plight of Native Americans: "I just don't see how you live through the years / Without walking a single step of the Trail of Tears."

Gariepy said his song "Robin Hood," which includes the line "it's not easy being broke and alone," is about a Carbondale man who robbed a bank, unsuccessfully, in an effort to have a place to sleep over the winter.

The most impressive song on the Pet Mosquito album could be "Oh Hey!" With a spacy intro, the drums fade in and set the beat for a solid chord progression and excellent vocal melody line.

"I need electrodes in my brain, to keep me from going insane / From the get-go you had a chance, now you're just a fool who still can't dance."

The tune brings to mind the early work of Beck on his 1994 Stereopathetic Soulmanure album, with distorted guitars and vocals.

Besides the catchy, infectious chorus, Gariepy puts together the song's crazy solo section that features multiple layers of strange sounds punctuated by his energetic vocal scats.

"If there's an artistic message of this album, it boils down to us, meaning today’s generation, calling out the corruption we see in a fun and interesting way," Gariepy said. "We're doing this to not bring attention to these issues, but also to make new music and to experiment with sound and storytelling."

Having played a handful of performances in the Carbondale area as well as in St. Louis, Pet Mosquito seems well positioned for success in the region.

"Our local music scene seems to have its ups and downs, for sure," Gariepy said. "What's a little sad to see is that there aren’t a lot of people who our age (20-ish) playing in bands. It’s mostly older people --and there's nothing wrong with that because some of my favorite music ever comes from Carbondale."

For now, Pet Mosquito will play shows and look forward to another recording being released next spring.

"I definitely want us to be a band that stands for change, that focuses attention on people and stories from the fringes of life," Gariepy said. "I don’t know if being young makes me have some kind of super power or anything, but I hope that maybe some younger people will be inspired by us to start their own bands and make names for themselves. Carbondale is due for a new generation of punk rock."

The "Last Goosebumps Walkaway" is streaming now on Spotify. CDs of the album are available on Bandcamp and at Plaza Records and Electric Larry's thrift and consignment store in Carbondale.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

