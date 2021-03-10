Music Historicity | Album review: Rhinestoned, Jason Ringenberg

"I am very proud of 'I Rode With Crazy Horse,'" Jason said. "It was one of the last songs written for the record and substantially changed its overall chemistry. The song came to me all at once, in a dream. I literally woke up and sang the song into my phone recorder app in one complete pass. It's about a 'normal' person (Crazy Horse's cousin) showing incredible courage and fortitude in the face of the darkest aspects of American history, a history that doesn't even record that man's name."

Describing himself as an American patriot and amateur historian, Jason said "I fully realize the dark history of race relations in our country, especially the wholesale destruction of Native American cultures and people. That history is still with us, and always will be. I have always felt compelled to talk about it through my music."

Notably, 'Christ the Lord Is Risen Today' features Jason's daughters, Camille, on piano, and Addie on vocals.