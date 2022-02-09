Music Historicity | Album review: Roam Home to a Dome album reignited love for Buckminster Fuller's dome home

What are some of the things that come to your mind when the city of Carbondale is mentioned?

It's the home of the SIU Salukis, of course. Some consider it a mecca for a lively arts scene in the unlikely locale of Southern Illinois.

But many recognize Carbondale as the city where architect, inventor and futurist R. Buckminster Fuller made his home for many years.

Interest in Fuller's ideas drew students to the city and to his lectures, which were held both in Southern Illinois University classrooms as well as in casual, impromptu settings around the campus.

Following his passing, in 1983, a nonprofit organization eventually assumed ownership of the geodesic dome home Fuller had built and in which he and his wife resided for a decade.

By 2005, the structure and property, at the corner of West Cherry and South Forest Streets, had fallen into disrepair.

An amazing thing then happened.

Two friends who were volunteers at WDBX radio and Fuller idealists took it upon themselves to devise a fundraiser --a music album performed and recorded inside the so-called Dome Home.

"I think it all got started with a conversation between me and Mike Lescelius," Steve Gariepy, co-producer of 'Roam Home to a Dome,' said. "We needed to do something to raise money for the nonprofit to stop the decay of Bucky’s Dome Home. Both Mike and I also agreed that the Fuller story deserved more recognition, support and appreciation, both locally and globally."

Lescelius, who still operates a Murphysboro recording studio, spread the word among his musician contacts, asking them to perform on the benefit album.

Over the course of several weeks, both local and out-of-town artists participated in the recording of "Roam Home to a Dome," which was released in 2006.

"Famous musicians like Jason Ringenberg were in on it," Gariepy said. "We had Hugh DeNeal of the Woodbox Gang, Stace England and many more. 'Fuller-philes' and musicians from Seattle all traveled at their own expense to participate."

The result was a 22-track compact disk that contains a variety of musical and spoken word performances, including historic recorded segments of actual Buckminster Fuller lectures.

The title of the album comes from a spoken word musing of Fuller's where he half sings "roam... home to... a dome" to the tune of "Home on the Range." A recording of Fuller delivering the musing is included on the album.

Another of the tracks is snippets of a Fuller lecture overlaid with commentary by Bill Perk, a founding member of the nonprofit foundation.

"The first time I heard Fuller lecture," Perk begins, "was at Royce Hall, at U.C.L.A., in the fall of 1958." He goes on to explain that Fuller's lecture was scheduled to run from 8 P.M. until 10 P.M. and about 1,000 people were in attendance.

"He told the audience he was going to just think out loud," Perk recalled. "And he just started talking, and talking, and talking."

The actual audio recording of Fuller's lecture is interspersed behind Perk's play-by-play. Two and a half hours later, at 10:30 P.M., Perk said Fuller still was in full lecture mode.

"By about 11:20, the crowd had dwindled to a dedicated 100 who were sitting up close," Perk said. "Finally, I got up at about a quarter to midnight, and Bucky was still talking."

The lecture lasted until 1:30 A.M.

"This was off the scale," Perk summarized, "and of course what he said was absolutely fascinating. Bucky said it's either all of us or none of us, it's Utopia or oblivion. We've got to make the world work for everybody or it's not going to work for anybody."

Other music tracks on Roam Home to a Dome range from songs in odd meter --borderline punk rock-- to bluegrassy mandolin-flavored melodies.

Jason Ringenberg's "Buckminster Fuller We Need You Now" is a beautiful tune the Americana artist sings in his characteristic voice, pure and plaintive.

Of special note is the Stace England composition "Can't Stand in the Corner." Keeping in mind that the song was recorded inside the Dome Home, a structure with no corners, the keen observations in his lyrics provide the listener a well-thought commentary and lesson against complacency.

"Lying 'round the sun on spaceship earth, what a rough ride. Utopia or oblivion we can't seem to decide. If we'd have listened to Mr. Fuller, we wouldn't wonder any more. Outside the box you can't stand in the corner no more."

"They rule with smoke and mirrors, not by right and wrong. You feel in deception you've a duty to be strong. You question why young folks still die, marching off to war. Inside the dome you don't stand in the corner no more."

Gariepy said: "I can’t remember who exactly came up with the idea and theme for Roam Home to a Dome. What I know did happen was there was a synergistic energy toward common goals that catalyzed an action that reverberated out, producing the album."

Inspired by Fuller's books and philosophies, album co-producer Lescelius came to Carbondale in the late 1970s. After graduating from SIU, in 1984, he served in the Peace Corps for two years before returning to teach recording engineering at the university for eight years.

Lescelius' impetus for donating his efforts on the 2006 "Roam Home to a Dome" recording is evident in his life philosophy.

"I came to the belief that life on this planet depends on what you think and what you do," he said. "We're all part of the system of the earth and we're called to keep it from breaking."

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Dome Home has undergone several phases of renovations in recent years and is now available for tours.

Copies of the "Roam Home to a Dome" CD are available from the R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Not-For-Profit website, fullerdomehome.com.

