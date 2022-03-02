Music Historicity | Album review: 'Roberta Stars in the Big Doll House'

It's interesting to consider music soundtracks that were composed for films. But it's also interesting when there's music composed as an artistic statement or in tribute to certain films.

On Friday, March 4, local musician, composer and multimedia artist Stace England will release another of his musical inspirations, "Roberta Stars in the Big Doll House, A Hollywood Story."

The strides made by England can only be admired with his every artistic music release. We'll mention some of them later in this column.

The new album is an 'A list' gem from England's band known as "Screen Syndicate."

"All of my projects since 'Greetings From Cairo, Illinois,' in 2005, have included multimedia in our live shows," England said. "We use film clips, still photographs and sometimes audio clips. I've found these really enhance the story for audiences."

An album from Stace England doesn't just compile a collection of songs that may or may not be interrelated. Each release is an artistic assemblage of poetry and music around a single topic or idea.

"I would call this one a B-movie rock opera," he said. "The story has many interwoven compelling elements and it became very inspiring."

The 'Hollywood Story' that is spun throughout "Roberta Stars in the Big Doll House" refers to Roberta Collins.

She was a B-movie actress who appeared in 25 motion pictures — some of them groundbreaking — and nine television programs or series, such as "Adam-12," "The Rockford Files" and "B.J. and the Bear."

With her blonde hair and attractive appearance compared to that of Marilyn Monroe, Collins was cast in low-budget outings like "The Big Doll House (1971)," "Women in Cages (1971)," "Unholy Rollers (1972)" and "Caged Heat (1974)."

These were black-and-white flicks that many movie-goers first caught at the drive-in. They were groundbreaking stories of woman empowerment because several, such as the first two just mentioned, involve women escaping from prison and taking revenge.

"One actress stood out in all those films," England said. "Roberta Collins. 'The Big Doll House' became a euphemism for Hollywood itself, a relentless jungle where very few survive and prosper."

The effect was so profound, that England wrote all the songs for the album within a three-day period.

The 11 tracks on 'Roberta Stars' are named after her films and arranged in chronological order of their theatrical releases.

"The Big Doll House" features descriptive lyrics that provide a narrative to the film.

"Bars on the windows and locked doors, emotional prisoners settling old scores. Will you be meek as a mouse, trapped inside the big doll house."

From the 1974 Caged Heat: "Caged heat is rising, everyone's on fire. Something's got to give, the flames keep getting higher. Caged heat is boiling, everyone's covered in sweat. And ready for a fight, they're gonna get one you can bet."

England said: "The lyrics for 'Sweet Kill' (1972), one of our favorite songs from the project, were done in a final draft in just three or four minutes. You're never sure where that stream is coming from, but you learn to stick with it and ride it out."

"Cat fight in the jungle, you won but you lost. At the end of the day, all on display. Now all your dreams are gone, like the ending of a song, you can fade away."

Following five albums at the beginning of his musical career, England blazed a new trail with "Greetings From Cairo, Illinois." The 2005 release was a concept album surrounding the historic Southern Illinois city and features a blistering 'Prosperity Train' belted out by Jason Ringenberg.

With his band The Salt Kings, England began drawing international attention with his 2007 "Salt Sex Slaves" and "The Amazing Oscar Micheaux," in 2010, that wove tales of the Metropolis-born filmmaker and was featured on NPR's 'Weekend Edition.'

After a 2019 album on the life of American songwriter Stephen Foster, England released another recording, reviewed in this column last May, as part of the Red Hills Music Collective, called "Greetings From Lawrence County, Illinois."

"Roberta Stars in the Big Doll House, A Hollywood Story" is a streaming release that can be found on outlets like Apple Music, Soundcloud and others. The cover of the album has no words and is simply a photo of a drive-in movie screen.

"We thought it was compelling on its own and captured the essence of what we were going for," England said. "Most of these films, especially one like Death Race 2000, hit U.S. drive-in movie screens during the period, and this is when I first became aware of them. And the drive-in was a rite of passage in the rural community where I grew up."

As long as England continues being inspired by history, films and geographic locations, his music and lyrics will continue pouring forth and a grateful public will continue tuning in.

For more information, go to staceengland.com.

