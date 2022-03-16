Music Historicity | Album review: 'Sad Max Senteney 7-inch vinyl'

It may sound unlikely, but Carbondale and the surrounding area has been home to a thriving arts scene for some time.

Music, theatre and culture in the Southern Illinois college town blossomed following the Summer of Love — in 1967, Woodstock — in 1969, the new and profound ideas of R. Buckminster Fuller and a general artistic awakening that gained momentum in the 1970s.

Fast forward 50 years and Carbondale continues to produce young, energetic, creative voices like that of Max Senteney.

'Renaissance man' seems cliché, but the musician who goes by the stage name 'Sad Max' is a multi-talented, multi-faceted individual who somehow found the time to release a new vinyl record.

The "Sad Max Senteney 7-inch vinyl" has an official release date of Friday, March 18.

What record label is it on? Why, the one that Sad Max founded, River to River Community Records!

In January of last year, we explained that Senteney took advantage of crowd-funding model Patreon to create a new record label based in Carbondale.

It might seem impossible for Senteney to do that, what with all the other doings in his busy existence.

For nearly a decade, Sad Max has been the drummer for Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, a three-piece band that has toured the world, playing up to 200 gigs per year.

The group was the warmup band for a ZZ Top tour last fall. Senteney just last weekend finished a routine two-week run of gigs to Appalachia states.

Next week, Sad Max departs on a massive six-month-long tour that takes the band to Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, back to Appalachia, Florida, New England and then Las Vegas.

But Senteney finds the time to make his own brand of personal music.

In addition to producing recent releases on his new record label by Banjo Joe and others, the "Sad Max 7-inch" is a dreamy musical statement of its own.

If Hugh DeNeal defines the Southern Illinois Sound, Sad Max is surely in that same camp.

Side one of the new record is the song "Rise of the Pillow Queen," a textured acoustic instrumental flavored with soaring pedal steel guitar swells from Dakota Holden and a harmonized ethereal blend of wordless vocal tones from Herrin singer-songwriter Eva Joy.

"I wrote this song early in the morning while sipping coffee as musical and life partner, Eva Joy, was still snoozing in the other room," Senteney said. "I was trying to capture with my guitar the vibe of a foggy, sunny morning, full of newness and hope. Other than the tracks from Eva and Dakota, I performed, recorded and mixed all the parts at my studio. The bird sounds were recorded in my backyard."

The flip side of the 45 RPM single is "Persuasion of Truth."

Recorded at Union Street Arts, in Marion, the 6/8 tempo song evokes the percussion-based "world music" sound of Mickey Hart's Planet Drum ensemble. It features a driving beat but also a spacy, reverb-soaked breakdown jam section toward the end.

Unlike "Pillow Queen," the track boldly states two lines of poetic lyrics:

"Careful what you believe. It’s True. Truth does not need to be Proven."

"During the time of this recording, I was thinking a lot about the modern internet age and how easy it is to procure information," Senteney said. "That can be both amazing and terrifying at the same time. So many people talk about what they call 'fake news' and misinformation."

Senteney said his musical inspiration came from thinking about the difference between fact and truth.

"A fact is universal, something that is obvious to everyone and cannot be disputed," he said. "But a truth is different, a personal thing, something you can choose for yourself. There are forces out there that want to persuade you to believe certain things without having to prove anything."

A full-length album is in the works, Senteney said, and these two songs are not likely to be on it, "but I reserve the right to do so if I change my mind."

It's difficult to keep up with everything Sad Max does: he writes, performs and records his own songs; he's a music producer who runs a record label; he plays drums, guitar, bass, banjo and other instruments; he tours the U.S. and beyond in a very popular 'country blues' band; he's a talented stained glass artist and he loves to fish.

It's obvious that music is the undertow that guides Senteney's life. He's been a member of a staggering number of musical projects, playing a variety of instruments.

"I played music for many years before I figured out exactly why I do it," Senteney confessed. "At first it was sort of a self-serving thing, making music just because it felt good to create something and to get that music out of me — and I would be lying if I said that wasn’t still true to an extent. But in the last several years I have realized that art is about connecting with other humans.

"This can happen in many different ways, like collaborating with other artists on a project, or inspiring a child who saw you perform to pick up an instrument, or helping someone forget a recent tragedy if even for a song. It’s an honor to share these experiences with fellow humans, and that’s why I do what I do."

What's next for Sad Max? He departs next week for the first gig of the summer tour, in Colorado Springs. But at the same time he'll be monitoring River to River Community Records releases.

"We’ve got a 7-inch vinyl release coming out from Kevin Ohlau this spring as well as a couple honky-tonk tunes from Kasey Lee Rogers," he said. "This summer we are releasing a record with 'The People vs Hugh DeNeal,' and after that we’re doing a punk release from HVNZ 1 a Hans Predator side project, featuring the Gill brothers."

In addition, Max will finish a record with Eva Joy continue work on his solo album.

Staying busy with all these activities is Senteney's choice.

"I decided long ago that I would rather be a jack of all trades and master of none," he said. "Music and art are great, but they would be nothing if it wasn’t for love, life and all the things that come with it."

For more information, go to sadmaxsenteney.bandcamp.com or facebook.com/sadmaxsenteney

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0