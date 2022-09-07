Music Historicity | Album review: The Handcuffs' "Burn the Rails"

It is a rare thing when I literally cannot take particular music off of my players for weeks at a time. Chicago's "The Handcuffs'" fourth record release, 'Burn the Rails,' makes me want to email Pravda Records and acquire the whole set.

I ordered the CD directly from the record company, which is celebrating its 38th year as one of the city's most important indie labels. I received the disc straightaway, along with a few neat bonuses. Pravda has a long track record — no pun intended — of releasing and promoting the recordings of cool Chicago bands.

I had been following the recording progress of The Handcuffs' new offering on my friend Brad Elvis' Facebook page. Brad (Steakley) is the band's drummer and was a member of the legendary rockers from Champaign-Urbana "The Elvis Brothers" (Potrait/Columbia Records).

Many regional readers will remember the Elvis Brothers playing regularly at the original Gatsby's in Carbondale when I was the club talent buyer and audio technician.

Brad also is the drummer — of some 17 years now — for Detroit-based rockers the Romantics, of 'What I LIke About You' and 'Talking in Your Sleep' fame, a gig he got through fellow percussionist Clem Burke of Blondie.

A fabulous drummer and a real showman, Brad's drums explode off of Burn the Rails through the able production efforts of MIke Hagler, along with Brad and singer, guitarist, songwriter, woodwind player Chloe F. Orwell.

Brad has distilled the very essence of excellent rock drumming, with sly nods to Keith Moon, John Bonham, Mitch Mitchell and many other greats.

Orwell's lead vocals catch you quick and do not let go. She also peppers the record with cool sax touches.

The band deftly intertwines classic rock, psychedelic touches and Chicago-style punk rock and other elements into a delicious stew. Echoes of Velvet Underground with a dash of Mott the Hoople, anyone? I'll take that all day.

Former Mott the Hoople keyboardist Morgan Fisher plays keys on two tracks.

A five-piece band, the Handcuffs' Brad and Chloe toe-to-toe it with Emily Togni on bass and background vocals. Emily's bass lines are sinewey, melodic and tough, gracefully underpinning, along with Brad's drum kit, the roots of the 13 tracks.

On electric rhythm and lead guitars, additional acoustic guitar and extra backing vocals, Jeffrey Kmieciak's leads are sly and spare. Alison Hinderliter on synth, piano, organ and additional background vocals round out the outfit, her savvy riffs and fills perfectly complimenting the songs. Rock synergy abounds!

While I love every cut, standouts for me include the jaunty 'She Ain't No Fluffer,' the harkening back to London pre-Clash glam of 'Big Fat Mouth Shut' (featuring Fisher's keys), the Zep-ish 'The Ballad of Fritz and Zoom,' the stromping, swampy 'Pretty Pretty' — clever tune, that!, 'Come On Hey Hey,' 'Dancing with the Dandies' and 'I Cry for You,' with its cool rock chord changes.

'The End of the Party' nods to the Beatles a bit, and very convincingly. An odd time signature here and there add to the mystery. Every cut rocks!

In short, I cannot say enough about how crafty, rockin' and just out and out ginormous these grooves are. It's going back in my car stereo — now!

Burn the Rails is available for purchase at www.pravdamusic.com and thehandcuffs.bandcamp.com. The album also may be heard on most music streaming web sites.