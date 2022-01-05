Music Historicity | Albums to anticipate in 2022 from nationally and locally known artists

There's no denying that the music scene is a constantly evolving, ever-expanding galaxy of songs and artists, new and old.

We see new bands trying their best to be noticed while established singers and acts continually put out new albums to maintain relevance.

How does one stay atop this whirlwind of artistry and know which bands are worth listening to, what new groups are coming out and of what new albums should one be aware?

Have no fear, Music Historicity is here!

The first tried and true method I can think of is simply listening to what music is being played on the radio.

To digress, Guglielmo Marconi is credited with inventing the radio, essentially wireless telegraphy over invisible radio waves. He shared the 1909 Nobel Prize in physics for his contributions.

Marconi's invention was lauded following the April 15, 1912, sinking of the Titanic, which took the lives of more than 1,500 people. 705 survived because a distress signal from the newly-invented radio on board reached the Carpathia, a British passenger liner that was 58 miles away.

The commercial broadcasting of music over the radio began in the 1920s. By the mid-1950s, nearly every family had a radio set.

Gradually, a format called "Top 40" developed, where so-called "disc jockeys," like Alan Freed, Dick Clark and Wolfman Jack, played a continuous rotation of songs on their radio stations.

That gave rise to a scandal known as "payola," where record companies bribed disc jockeys to play certain music.

Following a series of Congressional hearings, payola was deemed a misdemeanor offense and decisions over song rotation were placed in the hands of radio station program directors rather than DJs.

That brings to mind Tony Waitekus of Carbondale, who was program director of WCIL-AM/FM at the time your humble narrator was employed as the morning news announcer at the station.

Tony often invited me to the back room of WCIL when he previewed records for consideration to be added to the playlist rotation. He knew that I also was a musician and asked for my opinion about various songs, but I'm fairly sure that didn't affect his choices.

Suffice it to say that radio stations provide an easy way for the public to enjoy popular songs, to hear old favorites and to be made aware of new music.

Along those lines, internet music services such as iTunes, Spotify and others can bring emerging artists to prominence.

Let's not forget about word of mouth for finding out about new music. You can ask friends what bands they're listening to and decide for yourself whether it fits your taste.

A teenaged nephew of mine often asks me what music I'm checking out. I remember telling him about an interesting band from Australia, Tame Impala.

In case you'd care to have a listen, a couple of their catchy tunes are called "Elephant" and "Is It True."

New year, new releases

Perhaps you obtain tips for new music through newspaper columns. In that case, with thanks to my Music Historicity inside sources, I'm pleased to make you aware of some new albums that will be released in the coming weeks of the new year.

This very weekend will see new releases from Platinum-selling rapper Saweetie, drag queen and singer RuPaul and the awesome Grammy-nominated funk artist from Minneapolis, Cory Wong.

Guess what — legendary musician Elvis Costello will release a new album, "The Boy Named If," on January 14. The same date will see new music from Denver-based folk rock group "The Lumineers."

January 21 is the release date for "Age of Apathy," a new album by Grammy winner Aoife O'Donovan. It's also the date for a new release by the Grammy-nominated "Band of Horses" as well as a third album from actor and singer Kiefer Sutherland.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Amber Mark will drop a new album on January 28, as will — surprise — classic British progressive rock band Jethro Tull.

Of all these recommendations, my favorite is by "Earthless," a San Diego-based psychedelic jam band that on January 28 will drop their sixth album, entitled "Night Parade of One Hundred Demons."

Metal bands "Korn," "Saxon" and "Venom Prison" all will release new albums on February 4. The same date will feature a new album from the Guns N' Roses lead guitarist's side project, "Slash, featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators."

Speaking of Slash, Guns N' Roses is slated to release a new album, "Hard Skool," on February 25.

Pearl Jam guitarist and lead singer Eddie Vedder will drop a new solo album on February 11.

Aside from all those, local musician and songwriter Stace England's studio band "Screen Syndicate" on February 18 will do a formal release of their 2018 album "Roberta Stars In The Big Doll House." Look for a full album review here in this space on February 17.

Here's another recommendation to check out recent releases from Carbondale punk bands, including "Alone in a Dome," by The Copyrights, and "The Last Goosebumps Walkaway," by Pet Mosquito.

In the meantime, watch for all those new releases, check out the music on local radio stations and don't be afraid to take a chance and listen to something new.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

