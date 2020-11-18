Music Historicity | Are you a good band member?

For those readers who are musicians, this week's column certainly hits home if you are currently in a band or have been in the past.

If you are not a musician or have never been in a group, the lessons herein may well be applied to other aspects of life such as interactions with coworkers, relationships and personal integrity.

It should first be stated that some artistic pursuits are individual efforts, as they are for painters, poets, singers, sculptors, writers and photographers.

But other examples of art require interaction with other artists, such as a dance troupe, a vocal chorus, actors in a play and musicians in a band.

For that last one, being a good listener or observer of your fellow artists is tantamount to the successful expression of a music band.

An individual player must listen to and observe the fellow musicians and then instantaneously process their output, to an extent, to influence and inspire the music he or she creates at that moment.

This interaction, which is not quite the same as "call and response," is especially evident in jazz and Dixieland music, and can be found in other genres as well. My personal favorite, as you might guess, are the so-called jam sections of Grateful Dead music.