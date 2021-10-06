Music Historicity | Ask a Musician

From time to time, Music Historicity readers send in questions specifically intended for professional gigging musicians.

I'll respond to each one as best I can, but not before we first hear from my sarcastic alter ego, "Mr. Bop."

Is it true that musicians make a lot of money? (— Gus Bod, SIU weightlifting team)

Mr. Bop: Yes, it's true. That's why all of us live in mansions and drive Porsches.

Gary Gibula: No, that's not completely accurate. Most working musicians have day jobs, just like you, and struggle for money. Me, I'm so poor I can't pay attention!

Can you settle a bet? My podiatrist says it's fairly difficult to play a musical instrument, but to me it looks pretty easy. (--Mel Bay, divining rod calibrator)

MB: It's actually very simple to play any musical instrument you'd like. Have you ever seen the movie "School of Rock" or the "Kars 4 Kids" commercial?

GG: Take it from a longtime guitar teacher, learning an instrument will be as rewarding as the time and dedication you put into it.

Why does that guitar only have four strings? (— D'Umbe Blondell, salon hair sweeper)

MB: Okay, you got me! It's supposed to have six strings, but two of them broke and I can't afford to replace them yet. Besides, most people can't tell that two strings are missing when they hear how well I play.

GG: It's got four strings because it's a bass, not a guitar. Duh!

Can your band set up and play for my backyard party next weekend? I can't pay you anything but it'll be good "exposure." (— Fester Bestertester, freelance hen teaser)

MB: Sure! We can always used more exposure --hopefully, your party will be held in the full sun and near the edge of a precarious cliff.

GG: Sometimes you convince a newly-formed band to play for free at a private party, but established groups usually do not.

What's this knob do? (— Smalley Biggs, paint color namer)

MB: It's not right to suppress human curiosity, so feel free to walk up and turn the controls of any guitar, amplifier or mixing board just to see what happens. It's totally all right.

GG: Don't you dare!

Can you guys play "Freebird"? (— Paul Muad'Dib, "Dune" worm wrangler)

MB: Every band knows the song "Freebird," whether they admit it or not, so it's always all right to shout out that request as loud as you can after every song (or even while another song is still being played), even if the band ignores you.

GG: No, we cannot and will not play "Freebird." Our band does not have three guitarists and it's a long, boring Southern rock anthem with too many solos and a ridiculously drawn-out ending. Can I instead offer you a tasty Grateful Dead jam like "Dark Star"?

My girlfriend really wants to hear "Crazy Train" and "Livin' on a Prayer," so will you play both of them? (—Brain Griffin, space lawyer)

MB: Sure, no problem! And you don't even need to throw money in our tip jar.

GG: Crazy Train and Livin' on a Prayer? No, but we play Freebird.

I heard from my friend Mel that it's pretty simple to write songs and poetry. Is that true? (— 'Vi' King, boat loan underwriter)

MB: Yep, it's super easy, like the one I just now came up with: Roses are red, violets are blue, some poems rhyme, and some don't!

GG: Actually, it takes concerted effort to come up with song poetry, good rhymes and an effective message. It's not easy, but you can do it if you sit down and try!

How do you choose what songs to play at a gig? (—Hingle McKringleberry, end zone celebration choreographer)

MB: You write the name of each tune on a strip of paper and place them in a fishbowl. Then, at the gig, you just play whatever the heck comes to mind.

GG: Picking the songs for a setlist is difficult. It must begin with interesting, accessible tunes, continue with artistic statement songs and then end "with a bang."

Last question. Why is it that musicians dress distinctively, have lots of tattoos and grow their hair long? (— Brint LeTigre, male model)

MB: The reason we do that is to draw attention away from the fact that we're somewhat lacking in the music department.

GG: Just as Jimi Hendrix wrote in his 1967 song "If Six Was Nine," and as David Crosby wrote in his 1970 song "Almost Cut My Hair," you've got to let your freak flag fly!

Got a musical question on your mind? Send them to Gary at gary@gratefulgary.com.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0