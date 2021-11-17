Music Historicity | Audio noise, 'nerd-splained'

If you're like me, you're an "audio nerd." Is that you?

Today's discussion will center not on how some music can be referred to as annoying "noise." Instead, it will touch on some rather technical, nerdy concepts like white, pink and even brown noise.

"Turn off that noise and get dressed for school," a parent might yell.

"I'm not going to school today," Tommy Chong answered, on a 1974 comedy album, "I've got an earache!"

Most people have heard of white noise and pink noise --and we'll get to that, but here's some information about brown noise, which was incorrectly believed to produce a certain human physiological response.

It might not give you an earache, as prolonged exposure to high decibel levels does, but certain low frequency sounds, or brown noise, were at one time believed to induce nausea, sometimes to the extent that a person lost control of his or her bowel function.

A 2000 episode of the cartoon "South Park" involved the main characters swapping the sheet music at a worldwide children's recorder concert so that a stadium full of youth participants simultaneously played the "brown note." You can guess the consequences.

But that premise was debunked on the television program "Mythbusters," where researchers scientifically demonstrated that no such effect exists.

They set up an array of subwoofers and then greatly amplified some subsonic frequencies below 20 hertz, which cannot heard by the human ear. Test subjects felt the vibrations and had mild reactions but did not become ill or have bowel accidents.

It all has to do with resonance. Older readers may remember a television commercial for Memorex audio tape, where jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald scatted a high note that caused a wine glass to shatter.

In actuality, you can place a loudspeaker next to an object and amplify an audio signal loud enough for the resonant frequency to cause the molecules of that object to lose their cohesive integrity. Glass is a good example, but resonant vibration will not break apart every substance, such as wood, for instance.

At the other end of the audio spectrum, it has been scientifically proven that ultra-high frequencies --those above 20,000 hertz, the limit of human hearing-- are heard by certain animals such as dogs, cats and mice.

But there is no scientific proof that those high notes do anything except produce an uncomfortable environment for such critters. There is no credible, proven evidence that high frequencies are effective pest repellents.

Beginning five years ago, officials at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba reported headaches and other health maladies that eventually were attributed to invisible sonic attacks of unknown origin. Now labelled "Havana syndrome," the condition also has been detected near the White House, in Canada and in a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C.

Victims reported feeling agitation, nausea and disorientation from the pressure vibrations, and federal authorities have been conducting an ongoing investigation. Similarly, for years scientists have researched claims that cell phones, computer screens and microwave ovens cause physical and neurological problems.

Getting back to white noise, non-nerds might ask what exactly is it, how is it used and why should they care?

White noise sounds like the static heard on your radio when you tune in between stations. There are complex mathematics behind white noise that I might attempt to “nerd-splain,” but doing so would assimilate you into "one of us," and you probably don't want that.

How is white noise used? Generated electronically, it's used to recreate different sounds on a keyboard synthesizer, for example. Using certain electronic filters, white noise can be shaped to sound like a snare drum or a cymbal.

White noise also has been used in so-called "sleep machines" that produce the soothing sound of ocean surf on your bedside table.

Why should you care? A 2014 study published in a scientific journal reported that memory and learning ability for 66 participants improved with white noise in the background. That's something.

Pink noise also is used in sleep machines. Again, there's a complex mathematical explanation involving power, frequency and octaves. But suffice it to say that white noise contains more high frequencies and pink noise sounds a little lower and is less abrasive.

Both of them can help you sleep, as they filter background sounds and make them less noticeable. Caution, however, because medical studies cite detrimental effects if white and pink noise are not played at recommended volumes and per manufacturer instructions when used for overnight sleeping.

Not for whimsical reasons, the scientific (or nerd) community has assigned a wonderful palette of other rainbow colors to describe sound and noise.

Red noise is another term for brown noise, described above.

Purple or violet noise is a type of white noise characterized by all high-frequency sounds.

The mid-frequencies of white noise sometimes are known as green noise, often used for testing audio circuits. Blue or azure noise contains minimal amounts of low frequency sound and also is used to test digital audio and video data.Grey noise has a contour of slightly increased low and high frequencies which, to an extent, mirrors the sensitivity of human hearing.

Lastly, black noise is the absence of sound. You could say that black noise exists in outer space. However, since there are no molecules in the vacuum of space, there can be no sound transmission.

Ahh, nice and quiet!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

