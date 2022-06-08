Music Historicity | Behind the music with American rocker Joe Bouchard

It's always interesting to learn behind-the-scene facts about songs and details about what happens in the music world.

In a VH1 Storytellers episode, Bruce Springsteen explained the meanings and origins of phrases in his well-known song "Blinded by the Light."

The "Woodstock Diary" documentary revealed that organizers ran out of time and never built ticket booths or a perimeter fence around Max Yasgur's farm for the famous 1969 concert.

Likewise, veteran musician, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Joe Bouchard recently revealed to me some interesting anecdotes related to his newly-released solo album, "American Rocker," and about songs he wrote while a member of legendary rock band Blue Oyster Cult.

Bouchard's new album —his seventh solo record— was released last Friday on Rockheart Records, distributed by Deko Entertainment.

The album cover features a computer-enhanced head of Bouchard overlaid onto what looks like a concert crowd of people with colorful stage lights sparkling above.

"It's a colorized image done by my friend, Alan Ayers, who also did the Rolling Stones 'Bridges to Babylon' album cover," Joe explained to me in a phone conversation. "I wanted him to make me look like I did in the 1970s. He's a fantastic visual artist and he did a tremendous job."

As explained in last week's first installment of my interview with him, Joe plays various percussion, keyboards, horns and stringed instruments on American Rocker.

"The Devil's in the Details" is a song with lyrics by science fiction author John Shirley, who also contributed words to the last three Blue Oyster Cult albums.

“The last thing I added to that tune was the mandolin part,” Joe said. “It was the icing on the cake and made such a difference in that song.”

The final track on American Rocker is “Hey There Suzi Dear,” a callback to a character mentioned in “Astronomy,” the album-closing epic on BOC’s 1974 Secret Treaties —a Gold album. Suzi also is mentioned in “Before the Kiss, A Redcap,” a song from the debut BOC album.

“In ‘Astronomy,’ you always wondered about what happened to all the characters in the song,” Joe said. “Every time, I ask myself whatever happened to Suzi. With this new song, I’d been working on the chords for quite a few years, possibly a cross between the Ramones and the Who.”

The Bouchards were a true ‘musical family,’ hosting barn dances on their farm in upstate New York.

“My dad played a little bit of guitar, my mom played a little piano and they always sang,” Joe recalled. “There was always a lot of music and singing in the house growing up. It was really formative and helpful.”

With older brother Albert on drums, Joe and others had a band called the Regal Tones, “an instrumental band, at first, that played the Ventures and early rock and roll. Dad bought a Volkswagen van to get us around to gigs —and this was before any of us were old enough to drive, so we'd have to choose which parent would drive us.”

Bouchard soon decided that he wanted to play music for a career.

“A lot of kids start out wondering what they're going to do in life, but for me it was such a shoo-in,” Joe said. “I just loved making music and making people happy, which made me happy.”

Beginning with the very first BOC album, Bouchard began writing songs, including the eerie “Screams.”

Screams in the night, sirens delight / Heat, broken glass, Satan's bred trash

“I didn’t think deeply into writing words for that song,” Joe said. “Keep in mind that I’d grown up on a farm in a small town in upstate New York and then, all of sudden, I’m working and playing gigs in New York City. It was the emotion that I felt as a kid from a small town being in big city in the 70s.”

Bouchard recalled details from BOC’s 1974 third studio album, Secret Treaties.

“We made that one at Columbia's Studio C, which was a very famous studio in an old church,” he said. “The American Symphony Orchestra was recorded there with conductor Igor Stravinsky. It's also where Miles Davis' ‘Kind of Blue’ album was recorded as well as Dave Brubeck's ‘Take Five.’”

Two years later, Bouchard found himself writing songs and recording BOC’s Agents of Fortune, a Platinum-selling album that featured Don’t Fear the Reaper as well as his song “Morning Final.”

He cast a grim shadow, through the busy street

Said he was a junkie, punctuated his walk with a gun

Motiveless murder, the papers scream

“That was a tune I felt like I really planned out well,” Joe said. “It's about a true story. I was staying at the apartment our band member Allen Lanier shared with Patti Smith. I picked up a newspaper and there it was —a murder that happened in the subway about 100 feet from our apartment door.”

Another interesting story surrounds the 1983 BOC album “Revolution By Night,” and why Randy Jackson played bass on the song “Shooting Shark.”

“That's a good question,” Joe said. “Don wrote the song and it had a sort of snappy, popping bass part, but I had not a clue on how to do that style. Randy came in to play it and you should know that he's as nice as he seems on American Idol.”

BOC manager Sandy Pearlman later set up Joe to visit Jackson for a bass lesson.

“He couldn't have been nicer,” Joe said. “He showed me all the techniques and how to use the thumb for slapping and pops, and his whole approach to playing was amazing. You can find a separate recording of that bass track right now on Soundcloud.”

Upcoming for Joe are some July concert dates for Blue Coupe, the combo that includes his brother Albert on drums and former Alice Cooper bassist Dennis Dunaway.

After that, the Bouchard brothers plus Joan Levy Hepburn will do a European tour in August.

“The fact is, we've got fans over there, and that’s because BOC used to play a lot festivals in England, France and Germany,” Joe said. “We'll be in Scotland, then all through the UK, England, Paris and at a big festival in southern France. We'll get to travel and have some fun.”

It’s possible that some U.S. tour dates will be booked later this year, he said.

As for lessons he’s learned over his storied career as an American rocker, Joe advised “whatever happens, the show must go on. Be on time for whatever you’ve got to do.

“Also, be optimistic. You never know what curves are going to come your way in life, but if you stay optimistic you can overcome anything.”

Just as BOC guitarist Buck Dharma was asked what band — other than his own — did he wish to play in (his answer was the Grateful Dead), I posed the same question to Joe.

“Easy — I'm waiting to get a call from Ringo Starr to play in his All-Starr Band,” he said. “My friend Ian Hunter got to do it and said he had the best time playing with Greg Lake on bass and Sheila E as second drummer. So if you’ve got any connections, tell Ringo that I'm available!”

Joe Bouchard’s “American Rocker” is available on streaming services and at joebouchard.com.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

