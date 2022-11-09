Music Historicity | Billboard chart rankings are objective, Positions based on sales, plays

Are you the kind of person who cares about polls and critics when it comes to political representatives, movies, restaurants and music, or are you someone who more follows your own preferences?

Nearly half the world's population uses social media, and many of us follow the lives and recommendations of others on various platforms.

Whether you're a social media influencer, a follower or neither, your preferences for music and other consumables are tabulated in statistics. Those trends may or may not factor in your decisions to purchase or listen to a song or album, for example.

Recognizing that music is in the ear of the beholder, a previous Music Historicity column, on March 16, 2022, discussed the validity of the Grammy Awards and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame —subjective discernments by so-called judges.

But the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awards gold and platinum records on the basis of concrete, objective sales totals. There's a difference.

The same objectivity can be found with Billboard chart positions — the many different lists used in the printed and online version of the music and entertainment magazine.

Two industry standards are the Billboard Hot 100 chart for individual songs and the Billboard 200 chart for albums. Both base their weekly rankings on unarguable numbers of sales, streams and radio airplay.

Besides those two, you'd be amazed to learn that there are 139 other weekly Billboard charts.

Five of them apply to all musical genres, including the Hot 100, the Under Hot 100, Radio Songs, Digital Song Sales and Streaming Songs.

In the Adult/Pop category, there are the Mainstream Top 40, Adult Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts.

There are 13 different Rock/Alternative music charts, including Rock Digital Song Sales, Hot Alternative and Hard Rock Streaming Songs, to name three.

By the way, the current No. 1 Hard Rock Streaming Song is "Mary On A Cross," by the Swedish band Ghost.

Billboard maintains 16 different weekly charts in the R&B/Hip-Hop category, including Hot Rap songs, R&B Digital Songs Sales and Rhythmic Airplay, for example.

What's the current top Rhythmic Airplay song? Moving up from position No. 2 last week, it's the lurid "Super Freaky Girl," by Nicki Minaj.

There even are 10 charts of Canadian music and 11 more covering international genres.

Alas, there's only one Billboard Jazz chart —Smooth Jazz Airplay. Likewise, there's only one for music video sales and two for World music, such as Afrobeat.

Including the Billboard 200, there are 43 different charts that cover album sales.

In addition to Country, Bluegrass and Latin, there are specific Billboard album charts for Independent, Classical, New Age, Soundtracks and something called Tastemakers, chosen by "an influential panel of indie stores and small regional chains."

While the current Tastemakers list includes artists like Joss Stone and Swedish indie combo Peter, Bjorn and John, the top of the chart is the latest release from Taylor Swift, "Midnights."

In case you hadn't heard, Swift's 10th studio album set a Billboard record by occupying all of the Hot 100 top 10 slots for October 21-27, the week "Midnights" was released.

No joke. The top song, "Anti-Hero," notched 59.7 million streams, 32 million airplay audience and 13,500 songs sold in one week, according to Billboard. The statistics for the remaining nine tunes are equally astounding.

But what's record-breaking is that Swift surpassed even The Beatles for the most songs in the Hot 100 for a single week.

For the record, during the week of April 4, 1964, the Fab Four held the top five Billboard slots for their hits "Can’t Buy Me Love," "Twist And Shout," "She Loves You," "I Want To Hold Your Hand" and "Please Please Me."

Swift's 10 top slots tell you something about popular music culture, current tastes of the music-buying public and radio station program director decisions on what songs to play.

Founded in 1894 as "Billboard Advertising," the magazine started off as a trade publication. It began focusing on the music industry by the early 1900s by tracking the best-selling records.

In 1955, its "Top 100" chart first combined retail sales, jukebox and disk jockeys plays. In 1963, Billboard Music Week was renamed simply Billboard.

The calculation for chart position was changed in 2005 to include digital downloads, and in 2007 to count digital streaming plays. YouTube video plays were added to the equation in 2013.

It makes you step back and consider not only all the ways we consume music and entertainment, but also whether we're keeping up with current technology at our disposal.

Previous Music Historicity columns have examined the compact disc, vinyl and cassette tape formats. Today, it seems debatable whether we need to own a physical copy of music in our hands.

It may be enough to know simply where to go in order to rent or hear a playing of a song. Allow the music to reside in the digital cloud rather on your shelf of CDs.

Whether you follow recommendations of social media influencers, Billboard charts or radio station airplay, the choice of what reaches your ears still is up to you. Something to think about!