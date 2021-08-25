Music Historicity | Cairo jazz fest coming to The Point

The three-state region at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers may not be widely known as a center for art, music and culture, but officials are optimistic that the upcoming Smooth Jazz on the River festival will help improve that perception.
The free Labor Day weekend event will bring jazz music, dancers, food and fireworks to Fort Defiance State Park, located at the southern tip of Illinois.
It will be the second year for the music fest, which skipped 2020 due to the pandemic.
"I started Smooth Jazz on the River because we really need to introduce more culture and a different musical genre to the area," said Harold Jones, founder of the sponsoring Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center, of Cairo. "Lots of people listen to smooth jazz on satellite radio, but they don't always admit it!"
Seven different musical acts, plus a DJ, will perform over Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4.
The headliner will be renowned jazz guitarist Patrick Yandall, playing Saturday evening at 9 p.m.
Yandall is a prolific composer with a long list of credits, like composing music for recent feature films like "Run" (2020), network television programs like "Young Sheldon," and interludes on The Weather Channel.
A prolific composer, performer and session musician, Yandall has produced 29 studio or compilation albums, including three this year alone. His "Chasing the Light" was released on August 3.
Yandall's work comprises some 383 original or cover compositions, including the Star-Spangled Banner, Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" and "Mood For a Day," by Yes guitarist Steve Howe.
"This will be my first time playing at the Smooth Jazz on the River Festival, and I'm really looking forward to it," Yandall said. "It's a pleasure to bring this kind of music to the people of Southern Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri, and it's certainly a boost to the arts scene. It's truly an honor to be performing and headlining for a Harold Jones Fine Arts Center event, and to be a part of this contribution to the arts.”
Fort Defiance State Park, also known to area residents as "The Point," was chosen as the festival location for its history, beauty and spacious grounds. With plenty of open parking, the 23-acre site has an elevated concrete stage that lies a few hundred feet from where the Ohio River empties into the Mississippi.
"I am absolutely thrilled for this festival," Illinois Department of Natural Resources Site Superintendent Joey Thurston said. "We used to have some pretty big events like a national barbeque cookoff championship, and I'm hoping this will pave the way for more things like that."
Thurston said the park sees plenty of traffic with tourist visitors.
"You'd be amazed at all the out-of-state license plates," he said. "People want to see where the two rivers meet. I'll ask why they came, and they tell me it's on their bucket list."
The first day of the festival, Friday, will begin with an opening ceremony and a 5 p.m. 'performance art' dance by the Bootheel Divas of southeast Missouri.
The first music act, at 6 p.m., will be the New Arts Jazztet, comprised of faculty from the SIU School of Music.
Following a brief performance by vocalist Mashia Tate, the Todd Hill Quartet, of Paducah, will play at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, a DJ will spin music prior to a 3 p.m. performance by the Cairo-based Soul Jazz Coalition.
Jazz violinist Julia Watkins, who appeared on Season 15 of the NBC television program "America's Got Talent," will take the stage at 5 p.m.
Headliner Yandall will go on at 9 p.m. following a 7 p.m. performance by the JLT Quartet, a combo led by Southeast Missouri State University jazz studies director Joseph Jefferson.
Funding for the event comes from the Arts Center as well as from numerous Cairo-based sponsors, including Bunge Corporation, CGB Waterfront Services, Wissinger Construction, Shemwell's Barbeque, the Spirit House, the Epsilon Lambda Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the First National Bank Cairo branch.
Other regional benefactors include Paducah music store Riverside Strings, Hillbilly Barbeque of Wickliffe, Massey Funeral Home, the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, Rogan's Country Health Mart Pharmacy, the Wickliffe branch of the First Community Bank of Heartland and Baldwin Piano and Organ Center of Herrin.
The festival will offer, for $75, a two-day VIP package that includes a private chandelier tent, an open bar and servers offering caviar and hors d'oeuvres.
"The VIP experience is meant to bring a sense of elegance to the festival," Jones said. "Otherwise, alcohol is allowed at the festival but it won't be sold there."
Jones is a current board member of the Paducah Symphony Orchestra and former vice president for development. He founded the Arts Center in Cairo in 2018.
"We've had some 50 different kids in several different music and art disciplines in the past three years," he said. "My goal is to inspire our young people to find something to put their imprimatur on, something to be proud of."
The Arts Center recently welcomed Northwestern University and the Ford Foundation sponsoring a media arts and filmmaking workshop. SIU voice and opera professor David Dillard also recently hosted a session titled "So you think you can sing."
The jazz festival also will feature arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing and food vendors as well as exhibitor displays by representatives from SIU, SEMO, Shawnee Community College, Western Kentucky Community and Technical College and Illinois American Water.
In addition to a classic automobile display throughout the weekend, attendees also will enjoy a fireworks display following Yandall's performance.
Jones also said there is word that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker plans to attend one of the days at the event.
"Taking place at Fort Defiance Park, this festival is intended to reach out on a cultural level to three states and not just one spot," Jones said. "The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center wants to have a regional presence, not just in Cairo."
The Smooth Jazz on the River festival will take place Friday and Saturday, September 3 and 4, at Fort Defiance State Park, located at the intersection of Routes 60 and 62, in Cairo, Illinois. Admission is free.
