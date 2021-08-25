Music Historicity | Cairo jazz fest coming to The Point

Yandall's work comprises some 383 original or cover compositions, including the Star-Spangled Banner, Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" and "Mood For a Day," by Yes guitarist Steve Howe.

"This will be my first time playing at the Smooth Jazz on the River Festival, and I'm really looking forward to it," Yandall said. "It's a pleasure to bring this kind of music to the people of Southern Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri, and it's certainly a boost to the arts scene. It's truly an honor to be performing and headlining for a Harold Jones Fine Arts Center event, and to be a part of this contribution to the arts.”

Fort Defiance State Park, also known to area residents as "The Point," was chosen as the festival location for its history, beauty and spacious grounds. With plenty of open parking, the 23-acre site has an elevated concrete stage that lies a few hundred feet from where the Ohio River empties into the Mississippi.

"I am absolutely thrilled for this festival," Illinois Department of Natural Resources Site Superintendent Joey Thurston said. "We used to have some pretty big events like a national barbeque cookoff championship, and I'm hoping this will pave the way for more things like that."

Thurston said the park sees plenty of traffic with tourist visitors.