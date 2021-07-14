Music Historicity | Can music be funny? Musical genres, Pt. 5: Novelty songs

Have you got a sense of humor?
Most folks have one, to varying degrees. Similarly, most people also enjoy comedy and novelty songs.
The origin of humorous songs can be traced back to the 1st Century when Greek and Roman poets would entertain by using puns, or similar-sounding words, in their writings.
In Medieval times, court jesters and minstrels often critiqued authority through their songs, and even respected composers like Beethoven and Haydn used juxtaposition to contrast serious passages of music with comic sections.
By the 19th and 20th centuries, comedy music had evolved with the emergence of vaudeville showmen and comedy musicians like Eddie Cantor and Spike Jones.
Novelty and parody songs gained popularity to the extent that many became No. 1 hits on the U.S. Billboard charts.
"Smoke, Smoke, Smoke That Cigarette," written by Merle Travis and central Illinoisan Tex Williams, was the first No. 1 novelty song, in 1947, featuring humorous lyrics such as "Tell St. Peter at the Golden Gate / That you hate to make him wait / But you just gotta have another cigarette."
Subsequent popular versions of the same song were recorded by varied artists including Sammy Davis Jr., Willie Nelson, Mike Nesmith, Doc Watson, Asleep at the Wheel, Commander Cody and others.
Other amusing No. 1 novelty songs include "The Purple People Eater," "Yakety Yak" and "The Chipmunk Song," all in 1958; "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini," in 1960; "Monster Mash," in 1962; "My Ding-a-Ling," in 1972; "The Streak," in 1974; "Convoy," in 1976; and "Disco Duck," 1976.
Danish pianist Victor Borge was a classically trained prodigy who became known for his amusing comedy routines that made use of his keyboard talent. For example, in 1957 he wove the melody of "Happy Birthday" into Beethoven’s famous "Moonlight Sonata."
An odd comedy song, "Fish Heads," by a duo named Barnes & Barnes, appeared in 1978. The cult classic was the most requested song on the nationally-syndicated Dr. Demento radio show, and a video of the tune was in MTV's regular rotation.
In 1981, supposedly in response to music media who criticized his song lyrics and singing ability, who wrote that "we wish he would just shut up and play his guitar," Frank Zappa in response released three instrumental albums titled "Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar."
Novelty songs are closely related to parody songs, which substitute comedic words to existing songs.
One artist who produced several parody songs is radio deejay Steve Dahl, who is best known for the so-called "Disco Demolition" promotion in 1979 at Comiskey Park in Chicago.
Dahl worked at stations in Pasadena and Detroit before moving to Chicago. In addition to the several radio stations where he was an on-air personality, Dahl led a music group called Teenage Radiation that produced parody songs such as "Do You Think I'm Disco?" that substituted words to the Rod Stewart his "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"
He parodied "My Sharona," by The Knack, with his song "Ayatollah." Music to the Rolling Stones' "Shattered" was used in Dahl's "Skylab."
But it cannot be argued that the king of musical comedy is the well-known "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Unrelated to accordion player Frankie Yankovic, the young California kid learned the instrument at age seven and, at age 16, presented comedy radio host Dr. Demento a cassette tape of some comedy songs.
Since then, Yankovic has demonstrated a talent for composing creative lyrics that parody popular songs, for producing many original comedy songs and for his accordion playing and vocalizing.
He has won five Grammy Awards and been nominated for another 11. Yankovic has released 14 studio albums of parody and comedy music, recording more than 150 original and parody songs. Six of his albums were platinum sellers and four others went gold.
Yankovic has appeared in 19 feature films including the 1989 "UHF," where he stars as the owner of a small television station. When he asked Mark Knopfler permission to include a parody video of the Dire Straits hit song "Money For Nothing" in the film, Knopfler agreed so long as he could perform it with "Weird Al" in the movie.
A few of Yankovic's catchy parodies include "Eat It" and "Fat" (Michael Jackson's "Beat It" and "Bad"), "Like a Surgeon" (Madonna's "Like a Virgin"), "Addicted to Spuds" (Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love"), "Living with a Hernia" (James Brown's "Living in America") and "Lasagna" (the Richie Valens and traditional folk song "La Bamba").
By now, many musical artists consider it an honor for Yankovic to choose their song for parody, and some say they haven't truly made it in music until "Weird Al" has done one of their tunes.
Yankovic's most recent album, "Mandatory Fun," in 2014, was his first to chart as a number one hit in its first week of release.
A memorable music video from the album, the song "Tacky," parodying the Pharrell Williams song "Happy," was captured in one amazing continuous tracking shot for its entire 2:53 length. Wearing tacky clothing, Yankovic appears at the beginning of the video. A number of comics, including Jack Black, continue lip-syncing the song as Yankovic changes clothing and appears in a different tacky outfit at the end.
