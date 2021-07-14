Music Historicity | Can music be funny? Musical genres, Pt. 6: Novelty songs

Dahl worked at stations in Pasadena and Detroit before moving to Chicago. In addition to the several radio stations where he was an on-air personality, Dahl led a music group called Teenage Radiation that produced parody songs such as "Do You Think I'm Disco?" that substituted words to the Rod Stewart his "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

He parodied "My Sharona," by The Knack, with his song "Ayatollah." Music to the Rolling Stones' "Shattered" was used in Dahl's "Skylab."

But it cannot be argued that the king of musical comedy is the well-known "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Unrelated to accordion player Frankie Yankovic, the young California kid learned the instrument at age seven and, at age 16, presented comedy radio host Dr. Demento a cassette tape of some comedy songs.

Since then, Yankovic has demonstrated a talent for composing creative lyrics that parody popular songs, for producing many original comedy songs and for his accordion playing and vocalizing.

He has won five Grammy Awards and been nominated for another 11. Yankovic has released 14 studio albums of parody and comedy music, recording more than 150 original and parody songs. Six of his albums were platinum sellers and four others went gold.