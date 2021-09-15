Music Historicity | Carbondale linked to musicians who have gone far in the industry

As many people well know by now, Carbondale is a city steeped in art, culture and music.

It's a Southern Illinois college town known for a progressive Bohemian culture, having both a permanent and transient populace appreciative of musical and artistic pursuits.

To me, it's not at all surprising that many significant musicians got their start here or are associated with Carbondale in some way.

It can be contended that talented artists arose from many regions and cities in our great nation, and indeed they have.

For today, let's call to mind those with ties to our Little Egypt town with a population of some 25,000 residents.

Many of the Baby Boomer generation no doubt are familiar with Shawn Colvin. Now living in Austin, Texas, she was a singer guitarist who played her own style of pop-influenced folk songs in clubs along the Carbondale Strip throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s.

After joining the country-swing band "Dixie Diesels," Colvin continued her music career in Austin, Berkeley and New York City.