Music Historicity | Celebrating one year — Music column has covered a lot of ground

It's my SI anniversary this week. It's also my birthday this week, but who's counting?
I'm referring to the one-year anniversary of me enjoying the privilege of writing music columns for you in the Southern Illinoisan.
In early August of 2020, Robbie Stokes suggested to the then-editor Alee Quick that I step in to write the Music Historicity column while he took a medical leave of absence.
It was a good fit. I'd just finished 19 years of reporting with the Chicago Tribune and was a journalist without a newspaper for which to write.
Since then, I've had the pleasure of taking the Music Historicity column to a plentiful profusion of places I'd never previously addressed as a reporter. (That's called consonance. Look it up.)
For the past two decades, I'd been a "hard news" journalist, writing about governmental affairs, police stories, obituaries, flooding, automobile fatalities and even an airplane crash.
I'd also brought numerous feature stories to the pages, interesting tales like the World War II bombardier who was shot down over enemy Germany, captured and imprisoned by the Nazis and later liberated by General Patton. Or another WWII veteran, in his 80s, who frequents an indoor skydiving business in Naperville.
There were stories of book signings done by interesting and sometimes unexpected authors, such as remembrances by Mike Love of the Beach Boys and eccentric ex-basketball star Dennis Rodman's children's book.
I also produced video stories for the newspaper website, including one about a local house decorated with so many Halloween decorations in the front yard that it required police to direct traffic through the subdivision. The city soon passed an ordinance prohibiting such displays in the future.
Another video report was on the curious question of why some Chicago suburbs have a motto or nickname and others simply do not. I uncovered interesting reasons on both sides of the debate.
With the Southern Illinoisan, for the first time in my journalistic career, you've read my writings in what's primarily an opinion column, which is how Music Historicity may be described.
At times, there is true reporting and factual information researched and brought forward for your consideration.
One example was the three-part series that asked and answered the question: which is better, CDs or vinyl? In case you missed it, CDs narrowly edged vinyl LPs, but there were strong opinions in favor of each format.
There also were album reviews, such as new releases by Jason Ringenberg, Stace England, Banjo Joe and, just three weeks ago, the band Toy Cowboy.
Several Music Historicity columns examined and analyzed various musical genres, which have included novelty songs, the blues, goth, ambient, protest songs and US versus UK rock music.
A couple of my stories have told about local music-related businesses, such as Mike's Music, Sound Core Music and the amusingly-named Murphysboro recording studio, Misunderstudio.
The newspaper has asked me to do some non-music related reporting, such as stories on the Buckminster Fuller home, a cut-your-own Christmas tree farm and a preview for a theatre play.
Unless you saw them in our Summer 2021 Life & Style magazine, you may have missed writings on my top 10 songs for a wedding reception and "True confessions of a wedding singer."
Another group of stories focused on luminary individuals in the local music scene, including Peyton Blewett, Robbie Stokes and Dale "Buck" Hales.
Taking a cue from Robbie and his previous year of Music Historicity columns, several of my tales have recounted the genesis of Carbondale bands or music popularity in our town. I truly enjoyed writing those stories about my memories of concerts I attended at the then-named SIU Arena or Shryock Auditorium.
I've had plenty of editorial fun with a few columns, injecting my own opinions and spin on topics like the definition of "rock star," how to play the guitar, how to be a good band member (with a "musician's scorecard" quiz) and why every song sounds, to an extent, like some other song.
Along the lines of Mary Schmich, my acquaintance and Pulitzer Prize-winning Tribune columnist, I've penned a couple pieces where new, topical lyrics were applied to existing songs or poetry.
"A Vegetarian Thanksgiving" told the story of a young boy convincing his family to go meatless for the holiday, with lyrics sung over "The Ballad of Jed Clampett."
"A Visit From Dr. Nick" was a tale about not being afraid to get the COVID-19 vaccination, set to the famous poem "A Visit From St. Nick." The item included an illustration by talented local architect and artist Thad Heckman.
My favorite of all 59 pieces thus far written was the June 24 item that explained why I'm sick of musical metaphors. That one also includes a clever Thad Heckman illustration and is the one of which I'm proudest. Look up that one, and you'll laugh.
Here's hoping the next year of Music Historicity is as fun and fulfilling for me to write as I hope it is for you, the reader, to enjoy!
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.