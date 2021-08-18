Music Historicity | Celebrating one year — Music column has covered a lot of ground

I also produced video stories for the newspaper website, including one about a local house decorated with so many Halloween decorations in the front yard that it required police to direct traffic through the subdivision. The city soon passed an ordinance prohibiting such displays in the future.

Another video report was on the curious question of why some Chicago suburbs have a motto or nickname and others simply do not. I uncovered interesting reasons on both sides of the debate.

With the Southern Illinoisan, for the first time in my journalistic career, you've read my writings in what's primarily an opinion column, which is how Music Historicity may be described.

At times, there is true reporting and factual information researched and brought forward for your consideration.

One example was the three-part series that asked and answered the question: which is better, CDs or vinyl? In case you missed it, CDs narrowly edged vinyl LPs, but there were strong opinions in favor of each format.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There also were album reviews, such as new releases by Jason Ringenberg, Stace England, Banjo Joe and, just three weeks ago, the band Toy Cowboy.