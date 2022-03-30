Music Historicity | Children’s music: Soothing the savage beast

Why is it that most children, generally speaking, seem to be intrigued or even mesmerized by music?

With adults, it's also curious how some of us are avid music lovers and others are more or less indifferent to the art form.

For myself, as a musician, and for many of you readers who also are musicians, we've likely encountered plenty of others who have no more than a polite, genteel interest in the music of which we're excited to talk about or perform.

Actually, the enjoyment of music — or rather, the lack thereof — has been identified as a medical condition. It's called musical anhedonia.

If you have "MA," then you're unable to derive pleasure from music. It means you can distinguish and understand music and the sounds you hear, but there's a disconnect between the pertinent associated parts of your brain —the auditory cortex and mesolimbic or "reward" pathway.

But don't worry. Unless some unfortunate brain injury has befallen you, less than 5% of the population suffers from musical anhedonia.

Let's digress and consider why children enjoy what's known as children's music.

It could be a developmental thing. Child psychologists theorize that short, repetitive patterns are easy for children to grasp and remember. For instance, it's difficult to teach a kid the ABCs without the help of the "ABC song."

Some tunes also help children with their motor skills, and that's why the songs are remembered. For example, "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes" allow kids to incorporate body awareness, self-control and coordination. Another song with hand movement is "Itsy Bitsy Spider" — do you remember that one?

There's also a scientific basis in music, such as a lullaby, being able to calm a crying baby. It can be soothing, affecting the emotional part of the brain — or limbic system — and lowering the heart rate.

But why do children respond and remember children's songs so effectively?

Child psychologists say it's because many of the tunes have easily-grasped concepts, like the "Baby Shark" song. Each verse mentions a different member of a family. If you haven't ever heard Baby Shark, please resist the urge to search and listen to it.

Another debatably annoying children's tune might be a song that's used to annoy prisoners or protesters —"It's Raining Tacos."

"It's raining tacos, from out of the skies, no need to ask why, just open your mouth and close your eyes."

Oh, the imagery!

Children's tunes might also be memorable due to the repetitive nature. Consider songs from the Teletubbies, a British television series that originally aired from 1997 until 2001 but has been rebooted and still airs today.

The Teletubbies theme song happened to reach No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart and was in the Top 75 for 32 weeks. Some other associated tunes sung by Dipsy, La-La, Po and Tinky Winky include Running Away Dance, Dirty Knees and The Phone Dance. If you've ever seen the show, the four characters always need the song to be done a second time, insisting "again, again!"

Personally, I prefer the album of children's music put together by mandolinist David Grisman and Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia.

Released in 1993, "Not For Kids Only" includes mostly public domain Traditional songs like Arkansas Traveler, Jenny Jenkins, Hopalong Peter and Hot Corn Cold Corn. But it also has a catchy tune by Fiddlin' John Carson, called There Ain't No Bugs on Me.

My favorite on that record is the Irving Berlin "Teddy Bears Picnic," tenderly performed, featuring a warm, loving vocal performance by Garcia.

But perhaps the overall reason that both children and adults mostly enjoy a song equates with the adage "music soothes the savage beast."

That phrase came from a play written in the century after William Shakespeare, by English playwright William Congreve.

Congreve's 1697 tragedy "The Mourning Bride" also was the original source of a couple other common adages like "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned" and "Heaven hath no rage like love turned to hatred."

That same play opens with a woman mourning the death of a loved one. With opening line of dialog, she laments "music has charms to sooth a savage breast, to soften rocks or bend a knotted oak.”

How the word "breast" became "beast" in the popular adage is unknown, but the effect of music cannot be denied, whether you’re a child or an adult.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0