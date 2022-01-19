Music Historicity | 'Cold' songs for winter listening

Have you got the late January post-holiday doldrums?

We're one-third of the way through winter --my least favorite of the four seasons, and it's no coincidence that the cold weather also alludes to my similarly "cold" emotional state.

I'm a little more somber this time of year than I am during my favorite season which, if you know me, is spring.

It brings to mind the many music titles that use the word "cold."

But before going there, let's not forget a few qualifying music bands, like the Edgar Winter Group, known for hits like "Frankenstein" and "Free Ride," the British indie rock band Arctic Monkeys, Grammy-nominated Scottish rock band Snow Patrol and, of course, Coldplay.

Originally known as Pectoralz and then Starfish, the British alternative rock band Coldplay took its name from the title of a poetry collection called "Child's Reflections, Cold Play." The band has sold over 100 million albums, won seven Grammy awards and is known for hit songs like "Clocks," "Viva la Vida" and "Something Just Like This," among others.

One of the first "cold" songs that comes to mind is "Cold as Ice," which appeared on the self-titled debut album of the band Foreigner. The 1977 hit rose to No. 6 on Billboard in the U.S. and was the B-side single of "Feels Like the First Time."

Three years later, the Rolling Stones released their "Emotional Rescue" album, which contained the controversial song "She’s So Cold." The tune made it to No. 26 on the U.S. Billboard charts and created a furor over one line in the song where Mick Jagger sings that the girl is so "goddamned cold." The 45rpm single sent to radio stations contained the original song on one side and a cleaned up version on the other.

"Cold Turkey" is a John Lennon song recorded in 1969 at the time the Beatles were finishing their penultimate studio album "Abbey Road." Attributed to the Plastic Ono Band, the tune reached No. 30 on the U.S. Billboard charts. Various sources claim that the song was about withdrawing from heroin addiction but others cite Lennon writing the tune after suffering a bout of food poisoning from eating cold turkey.

Another classic is James Brown's "Cold Sweat," which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B charts. The original album version of the 1967 tune ran 7:30 long and reportedly was recorded in one take with the band sitting in a semi-circle around a single microphone.

"Cold, Cold Heart" was one of the 11 songs written by Hank Williams, Sr., that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. Recorded in 1950, in Nashville, Tennessee, with an unknown band, the hit was one of 128 tunes the Country legend wrote.

There's a catchy and amusing hip-hop song from 1989 called "Funky Cold Medina," by Tone Loc. The platinum-selling single made it to No. 3 on Billboard and uses numerous song samples including "Hot Blooded" by Foreigner, "Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones, "All Right Now" by Free and "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" by Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

The song is fun because "Funky Cold Medina" refers to a drink that is a kind of aphrodisiac. After giving the concoction to "Sheena" at a bar, the singer later finds out at his home that the person actually is a man. Later, the potion works too well on a woman who begins to make wedding plans.

Speaking of drinks, there's "Cold Gin," by Kiss, and "Cold Shot," by Stevie Ray Vaughn, although the latter song refers to romantic rejection rather than alcohol.

Slightly related to this discussion is the Stevie Ray 1984 studio album titled after one of the songs therein, "Couldn't Stand the Weather."

A few more "cold" songs include "Cold Wind" by Arcade Fire, "Cold Fire" by Rush, "Cold Love" by Donna Summer, "Cold Sweat" by Thin Lizzy, "Cold Brains" by Beck (--an excellent song), "Cold Desert" by Kings of Leon, "Cold Ethyl" by Alice Cooper and a fun jam called "Cold Beverage" by G. Love & Special Sauce.

There are two completely different songs titled "Cold Blooded" --one by Khalid and the other by the late Rick James. And there are three completely different tunes called "Cold Shoulder," by Adele, Culture Club and Garth Brooks.

But that's nothing. There are at least 16 separate songs sharing the simple title "Cold," by artists including James Blunt, Maroon 5, Kanye West, Julian Lennon, Korn, Stormzy, Post Malone, Crossfade, Annie Lennox, Five Finger Death Punch, Tears For Fears, Maxwell, Static X, O’G3NE, Rae Morris and Black Country Communion.

The last one I'd like to mention is "Cold Rain and Snow." Adapted from a 1917 compilation of Southern Appalachia folk songs, the tune, written by a "Mrs. Tom Rice," appeared on the self-titled first Grateful Dead studio album in 1967 and was played throughout the band's 28 years of concerts.

Since then, "Cold Rain and Snow" has been recorded by artists including Bill Monroe, the Del McCoury Band, Peter Rowan and many others.

Hope you're not too chilly after all this talk of "cold" songs. Perhaps next week we'll explore tunes like "Hot Hot Hot" by Buster Poindexter!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0