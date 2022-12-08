Music Historicity | Concert review: The return of Emerson, Lake and Palmer

Think back and try to recall the specific reasons you attended your first large-scale rock concert.

For me, I yearned to hear "big audio," louder and in better fidelity than my home stereo system. I wanted to visually see the artist and experience the dynamics of music being performed live --something no recorded music can fully and accurately reproduce.

That first rock concert was guitarist Robin Trower, playing at Chicago's International Amphitheatre. At the time, his "Bridge of Sighs" album featured FM radio hits like "Day of the Eagle," "Little Bit of Sympathy" and "Too Rolling Stoned." The record went gold five months after its April, 1974, release.

I remember walking out into the main floor of the venue and seeing a mass of rock music fans just like me. There were beach balls being tossed about, the aroma of marijuana smoke was in the air. The music and the overall experience were unforgettable.

Fast-forward to last week. In addition to being that same rock music fan I always have been, I'm now a well-experienced performing musician and audio sound engineer. It had been a long time since I'd attended a big rock show, purely as a fan.

Thanks to Chip Ruggieri, of Chipster P.R. & Consulting, I was granted a press pass to experience the "Carl Palmer: Welcome Back My Friends, The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer 2022 Tour."

For those unfamiliar, E.L.P. was a progressive rock "supergroup" that, in addition to drummer Palmer, featured keyboard virtuoso Keith Emerson and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Greg Lake, formerly of King Crimson. The band had numerous hit songs on album rock radio stations and I had the pleasure of enjoying one of their arena concerts--in quadraphonic fidelity, from my main floor seat--back in the 1980s.

Alas, Emerson passed away at age 71 in March 2016 and Lake also died just nine months later at 69.

But Palmer has continued to perform, including his latest 10-date U.S. tour that included two youthful English bandmates, 44-year-old guitarist Paul Bielatowicz and 46-year-old Simon Fitzpatrick on six-string bass.

The concert was the ninth tour date, taking place at the Des Plaines Theatre in suburban Chicago. I estimate around 800 people or so filled the 1,000-seat venue.

Prior to the show, I made acquaintance with Tour Manager Bruce Pilato and thanked him for the 'comp' admittance.

"I think you're really going to enjoy this show," he told me --and boy did I!

More than the artistry of Bielatowicz and Fitzpatrick, Palmer was buoyed by none other than Emerson and Lake, who appeared on three large video screens directly behind the live performers.

Palmer came out from behind his double-kick drum kit and addressed the audience at the beginning as well as in between almost every song.

After opening the show with E.L.P. classics "Karn Evil 9" --which featured Fitzpatrick playing the keyboard solo on bass-- and "Hoedown," Palmer walked up to the microphone.

"Hello, thank you for coming out," he said in his British accent. "The projections are not holograms. It's all live footage from a concert that Keith, Greg and I did at the Royal Albert Hall in the mid-1990s.

"It was a five-camera shoot, so we'll be playing along with footage of Keith and Greg. And as long as I'm here, I'll just play it live."

With that, the band launched into "Knife-Edge," a song from the band's debut self-titled 1971 album.

Coming out from behind the drum kit once again, Palmer told the audience in his warm and personable way: "This is all a little weird and a bit freaky for me. But I'm really enjoying it and I'm glad you are, too."

Palmer and Bielatowicz then left the stage after Fitzpatrick was introduced for a bass solo. Instead of his six-string electric solid body bass, he played the Chapman Stick, a 12-string instrument with a full range of pitches.

Fitzpatrick began with a two-handed instrumental version of "Take a Pebble," a Greg Lake song. Following several modes of mellifluous playing, he returned to finish the same song as a Coda.

Fans were next treated to Palmer, surprisingly, singing the vocal on a raucous lilt called "Bennie the Bouncer." Originally sung by Greg Lake in a thick English Cockney drawl, Palmer sang while the lyrics scrolled on the screen behind him.

Palmer explained that the family of Keith Emerson asked that the show include one of the keyboardist's epic piano solos, even though only on film. The audience then enjoyed a blistering 4-minute workout called "Creole Dance."

After that was what Palmer preluded what he called "an amazing piece of music," the title composition from E.L.P.'s 1971 studio album, "Tarkus."

The 21-minute-long piece intermingles tempos and time signatures as it proceeds through seven parts with names like Eruption, Stones of Years, Iconoclast, Mass, Manticore, Battlefield and Aquatarkus. The album hit No. 1 on the U.K. Albums chart and No. 9 in the U.S.

Performed live last Friday, the song went 16-minutes and garnering a nearly-one-minute-long standing ovation.

"Now that was a hard one," Palmer said after it was over, hardly out of breath at all.

Following an 8-minute-long Bielatowicz guitar solo, the band settled in for "Carmina Burana," a cantata composed in 1936 by German composer Carl Orff, based on a medieval poetry collection.

The middle of the song featured an amazing 10-minute drum solo from Palmer, whose skills have not diminished in the slightest at age 72. He went through all the parts of his drum kit, including snare work, cymbal play, rim shots, soloing using his two drum sticks alone, double kick drum interplay and clanging of the two Chinese gongs suspended behind him.

The band accompanied Greg Lake on film for his classic "From the Beginning," followed by "Paper Blood" and "Lucky Man."

The concert finale was the full band, with Emerson and Lake on film, playing the E.L.P. cover of Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man." The 16-minute masterpiece was the perfect way to end an exciting two-hour concert of classic progressive rock from three virtuoso musicians.