Music Historicity | 'Epic' long-ago Halloweens on the Carbondale Strip

For some people, it's their birthday, and for others, Christmas.

But for me, my absolute favorite holiday is Halloween.

It wasn't always like that. What changed my mind was when I experienced the outrageous celebrations commemorating Halloween in Carbondale.

Also, as a musician, certain songs make it a memorable holiday. We'll get to that in a minute.

Halloween in downtown Carbondale was a joyous party, so far as I remember, in the late 1970s until the 1980s.

The scene was truly epic. South Illinois Avenue was a sea of party people, as far as the eye could see.

The costumes were inventive and sometimes irreverent.

Allow me to describe the best costume I ever saw while roaming the Strip during the Halloweens I attended: Riding an actual horse was a person dressed in a black cloak. But the rider had fake shoulders built up that rose to the level of his head, which was buried behind the cloak fabric. Holding the reins with one hand, his other arm cradled an illuminated jack-o-lantern.

This real-life Legend of Sleepy Hollow headless horseman rode down each side street, stopping where it intersected Illinois Avenue. He then turned around and galloped down to the next side street. It was an unforgettable, utterly amazing sight!

Carbondale musician Angus Thomas had a creative Halloween costume. He strapped a small, battery-powered guitar amplifier to his shoulder and walked down the street playing songs on an electric guitar.

For one of those Halloweens, yours truly had a music gig playing bass at PKs with Big Larry and his band Larry and the Ladykillers.

For another one, Four on the Floor got booked to play Hangar 9 for both Friday and Saturday, and my time roaming the street was somewhat limited.

Regardless, for those gigs we decorated the mic stands on stage with Halloween cut-out figures and celebrated as best we could.

Many of the Halloweens coincided with music concerts on campus, such as the British electronic band Ultravox that performed at Shryock Auditorium.

The Ultravox show was excellent. I attended it and enjoyed seeing, for the first and only time, a band that featured two bass players at the same time. Being a bassist myself, I scrutinized the approach and was impressed that each one played different notes and bass lines to support a given song.

That Halloween weekend was documented in a network television program called “Roadshow,” with host John Candy. He and his film crew somehow got backstage at the Ultravox concert and was able to interview lead singer Midge Ure, who commented on Carbondale’s Halloween in saying he saw too many Osama bin Laden costumes and not enough Muppets.

The program, part of which can be found on YouTube, also contains interview clips with Craig Owens, who was the drummer of my rockabilly band, the Boppin’ 88s. At the time, Craig normally favored rockabilly or Goth garb. He agrees with a questioner who asks if Craig will be dressing "as himself" for Halloween.

Before long, the University instituted a mandatory fall semester break where the dormitories closed over the Halloween weekend. That interruption ended a few years ago, but the spirit of Halloween still can be found around town as well as in the traditional themed music with which most of us are familiar.

My top 10 list, in no particular order: "Werewolves of London" by Warren Zevon. I remember attending his concert at Shryock Auditorium on January 30, 1983, but I more remember seeing the Grateful Dead perform this song, surprisingly, on April 24, 1978, at the Horton Field House on the campus of Illinois State University.

"Monster Mash" was a well-known novelty song, written by Bobby "Boris" Pickett, that reached the number one position on the Billboard charts in 1962. Capitalizing on dance crazes like the Mashed Potato and the Twist, the dance itself is a series of moves that mainly feature outstretched arms such as what a classic mummy might do.

"Ghostbusters," by Ray Parker Jr., also was a No. 1 hit that accompanied the 1984 film of the same name. Unfortunately, a court found that the music to the song plagiarized that of a Huey Lewis tune, "I Want a New Drug," and resulted in a settlement.

"Bad Moon Rising" is a 1969 Creedence Clearwater Revival song that, memorably, was used in the 1981 film "An American Werewolf in London."

"Season of the Witch" is a catchy song recorded by the Scottish singer-songwriter Donovan in 1966. Although several of his subsequent tunes featured future Led Zeppelin band members Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, this was not one of them.

Speaking of witches, "Witchy Woman" by the Eagles is a memorable song from the band's self-titled first album. The 1972 hit reached No. 9 on Billboard.

The Ramones are a favorite of mine as well as of author Stephen King, who invited the band to his home, where they wrote the song "Pet Sematary" to accompany the 1989 film of the same name. The tune reached No. 4 on the Billboard Alternative chart, and can be heard over the closing credits of the movie.

Although it was written by Peter Green, as a member of Fleetwood Mac, in 1968, "Black Magic Woman" was a No. 4 hit for Santana in 1970 on their Abraxas album.

"Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)" was the title track from a 1980 David Bowie album of the same name. The song is memorable for guitar work by the legendary Robert Fripp, who later performed at Shryock in the band King Crimson.

It's the last one listed here, but it's my favorite of the bunch. "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," by Blue Öyster Cult, appears on the 1976 album Agents of Fortune. The song tells a tale that compares death to the seasons coming and going, mentioning that Romeo and Juliet are together in eternity. The final verse tells of the Grim Reaper coming through the bedroom window, taking a girl by the hand and telling her to not be afraid.

Now that's some scary Halloween lyric imagery!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

