Music Historicity | Every song sounds like some other song

How many times have you listened to a song and thought it sounded a lot like another tune you'd previously heard?
Plenty, is your probable answer. I submit that this is neither positive nor negative.
Although some may feel that music sounding similar to something else is derivative, "stolen" and therefore not good, it can be argued that the same tune should be lauded as a tribute that was inspired by a previous artist. Remember, beauty — including art and music — is in the eye or ear of the beholder, as Plato first stated.
Those thoughts came to mind when I recently rocked-out to "Prosperity Train," a song written by the very talented Southern Illinois musician Stace England.
Stace is a singer, songwriter and guitarist who has gained national recognition with music releases from his band, The Salt Kings, and other projects. "Prosperity Train" was recorded for his 2005 album, "Greetings From Cairo Illinois," and musical compadre Jason Ringenberg released his own version three years later.
When I first heard the song, my mind immediately pegged the chord progression somewhat similar to "Six Days on the Road," a 1960s hit for Country artist Dave Dudley.
But I quickly corrected my thinking and remembered that similar chord progressions in different songs can be merely coincidental, and not necessarily inspired copies or derivatives.
Here are a couple examples.
Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" shares the same chord progression — an A-minor to F walkdown — as "Ridin' the Storm Out" by REO Speedwagon, "Don't Fear the Reaper" by Blue Oyster Cult and "Like a Hurricane" by Neil Young.
In 1969, the British band Thunderclap Newman recorded "Something in the Air," which has a chord progression similar to "Melissa," a song of which Gregg Allman made demos in 1967.
Last year, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," written in 1969, did not infringe on the copyright of "Taurus," written the previous year by the Los Angeles-based band Spirit.
But in 2015, there was a multimillion-dollar judgement against Robin Thicke and Pharrell, who were found to have used parts of Marvin Gaye's "Got to Give It Up" in their song "Blurred Lines." And in 1994, singer Michael Bolton was ordered to pay millions because his song "Love Is a Wonderful Thing" used multiple parts of a song by the same title recorded by the Isley Brothers in 1964.
It’s rare when an artist produces music that has no similarity to any previous artist or genre. Everything sounds like something!
In a broader sense, it ultimately should not matter whether a song sounds like another song. Since music is art, a song is beauty and it should make no difference whether the poetry and chord changes have been previously used. Listeners should appreciate it for the sentiment and the artist who has decided to express it.
Consider so-called "cover" songs. Years ago, songwriters made their living writing songs intended for others, usually a current popular artist with whom a record company hoped to make money.
That formula was standard operating procedure in the 1950s. A 1962 folk song by Canadian singer-songwriter Bonnie Dobson, "Morning Dew," was subsequently recorded by a dozen different artists, including the Grateful Dead. Popular artists like Elvis Presley had no original tunes and relied on hit songwriters like Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.
Early albums by bands including the Beatles and the Rolling Stones all contained cover songs. Album sales — always the bottom line — demonstrate that fans do not discriminate between original and cover songs when it comes to appreciating a band.
The same consideration should be given to local artists and fan support. Whether a local band plays all-original songs or not is an artistic choice.
A cover band is to be appreciated for more than just making an effort. They’re also putting their artistic souls on display, asking those watching and listening to hear their pleas and to enjoy their musical statements. Even if the songs were written by someone else, the sentiment still is valid.
An all-original band is no better and no worse. The poetry and chords are just as artistic and meaningful to those who wrote the song and to the listener who enjoys it.
Many artists have risen above the differentiation, and the cover songs themselves included on an album represent a certain statement.
Early albums by both the Beatles and the Rolling Stones contain sprinklings of R & B and ‘50s songs chosen because they influenced the emerging sound of those bands.
More recently, there was a reason why Southern Illinois second son Jason Ringenberg recorded the Hank Williams classic "You Win Again" on his new album, Rhinestoned. Due for release on Mar. 5, the new release will be reviewed right here in Music Historicity in the coming weeks.
Whether it’s a cover tune or an original, a song is a song. As Kris Kristofferson once said, all you need is three chords and some poetry.
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and with Robbie Stokes is the co-author of Music Historicity.