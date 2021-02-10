Music Historicity | Every song sounds like some other song

Here are a couple examples.

Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" shares the same chord progression — an A-minor to F walkdown — as "Ridin' the Storm Out" by REO Speedwagon, "Don't Fear the Reaper" by Blue Oyster Cult and "Like a Hurricane" by Neil Young.

In 1969, the British band Thunderclap Newman recorded "Something in the Air," which has a chord progression similar to "Melissa," a song of which Gregg Allman made demos in 1967.

Last year, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," written in 1969, did not infringe on the copyright of "Taurus," written the previous year by the Los Angeles-based band Spirit.

But in 2015, there was a multimillion-dollar judgement against Robin Thicke and Pharrell, who were found to have used parts of Marvin Gaye's "Got to Give It Up" in their song "Blurred Lines." And in 1994, singer Michael Bolton was ordered to pay millions because his song "Love Is a Wonderful Thing" used multiple parts of a song by the same title recorded by the Isley Brothers in 1964.

It’s rare when an artist produces music that has no similarity to any previous artist or genre. Everything sounds like something!