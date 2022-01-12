Music Historicity | Famous artists who go by first-name basis in the industry

Hey, what's your name? Maybe you spell your first name with one funky letter, just to be different or to state your individualism — for example, Karyn instead of Karen.

Maybe you choose to be known by all three of your given names: your first name, your middle name and then your family or surname, such as musicians Rickie Lee Jones, Jerry Jeff Walker and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

Some men share the exact same first and last names of their father and grandfather, which makes that person "the third" of the lineage and allows him to use the familiar "Trey" nickname in lieu of the Roman numeral "III" at the end of his title.

But perhaps the most trite practice these days is when a name is shortened or changed to just one word.

Yawn.

That's all too common in the world of entertainment, and three prime examples include Cher, Beyonce and Adele.

How — and why — did it all start?

First, let's stipulate some nomenclature. A "polynym" is a multiple-word name. A mononymous person is known by a single-word name, or "mononym."

Here in the U.S., the matter of changing one's name from a polynym to a mononym is left to state courts. In Illinois, it costs $291 and a judge must approve the reason, such as when someone gets married or divorced.

When Elvis Presley first rocketed to popularity in the late 1950s, his fame was such that only his first name was needed for knowing to whom the word referred.

But Elvis actually was preceded in mononymy by Wladziu Valentino Liberace, a child prodigy pianist born in Wisconsin to Italian and Polish parents.

As a 20-year-old, in 1940, Liberace performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. After that, he reinvented himself and began combining pop and classical music on the piano, such as interspersing Chopin with "Home on the Range."

The popularity took off by the 1960s, with singer-songwriters such as Dion Francis DiMucci, better known simply as Dion, of Dion and the Belmonts, who had a string of hits that included "Runaround Sue" and "The Wanderer."

Another from that era was Fabiano Anthony Forte, known as "Fabian," who appeared on American Bandstand and had nearly a dozen hit songs.

16-year-old German model Christa Paffgen took the stage name "Nico" and was associated with Coco Chanel and Andy Warhol. She subsequently acted in Federico Fellini's "La Dolce Vita" and recorded music with Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones and Lou Reed of the Velvet Underground.

Let's go through a few more names, beginning with their birth polynyms, and see if you can guess their one-word mononyms.

First, an easy one: Madonna Louise Ciccone, the singer-songwriter and actress who has sold more than 300 million records, recognized as the best-selling female music artist of all time, is known by her first name, Madonna.

Prince Rogers Nelson made 39 studio albums and three --so far-- posthumous releases, selling over 150 million records and winning seven Grammy Awards. Known simply as "Prince," the Minneapolis native also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score in his feature film "Purple Rain."

Interestingly, due to a contract dispute with Warner Bros., Prince changed his stage name to an unpronounceable symbol logo from 1993 until he signed with Arista in 1998.

Here are some more difficult name challenges.

Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner has won 17 Grammy Awards for his solo work and playing with an English band, The Police. The artist, of course, is Sting.

Nigerian-born Helen Folasade Adu has won a Grammy and made six studio albums, all of them Platinum selling. Her 1984 "Diamond Life" sold six million copies. She's the artist "Sade."

As mentioned in last week's Music Historicity, British-American musician, songwriter, record producer and guitarist Saul Hudson will release a new album in three weeks. His band Guns N' Roses also will drop a new album next month. Hudson's stage name is "Slash."

Along the same lines, David Howell Evans is the lead guitarist for the rock band U2. Evans prefers his moniker "The Edge."

Faheem Rasheed Najm is the singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer known as "T-Pain."

Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel is a British singer-songwriter who for nine years was married to German model Heidi Klum. He has won four Grammys and sold over 20 million records under his stage name "Seal."

Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, the cousin of founding band members "GZA" and Ol' Dirty Bastard, is the current leader of the Wu-Tang Clan and goes by his stage name "RZA."

Reginald Noble is rapper, record producer and actor who collaborated with an artist known as "Method Man." Reggie is better known as "Redman."

Ahmir Khalib Thompson is a musician, songwriter, author, music journalist and film director who directed the 2021 documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Since 1994, he has played drums in the house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He's also produced music releases by artists such as Elvis Costello and the cast album of the Broadway musical Hamilton. Ahmir likes the mononym "Questlove."

Alecia Beth Moore is known as "Pink." New Zealand singer-songwriter Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor goes by "Lorde." Rapper Melissa Viviane Jefferson prefers "Lizzo."

Michael Peter Balzary, the awesome bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, goes by "Flea." Lonnie Rashid Lynn, actor and rapper, formerly went by "Common Sense," but then shortened it to just "Common."

There are many more, and I'm sure a few are not included in the following list: Aaliyah, Adele, Babyface, Beck, Beyonce, Bjork, Bono, Brandy, Coolio, Diddy, Dio, Drake, Eminem, Enya, Eve, Fiona, Halsey, Hozier, Jewel, Kesha, Morrissey, Pitbull, Psy, Rhianna, RuPaul, Selena, Sia, Tiffany and Usher.

A morbid footnote to this discussion might be Per Yngve Ohlin, lead singer of the Norwegian black metal band Mayhem, who died by suicide in 1991. His stage name? "Dead."

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0