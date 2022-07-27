Music Historicity | Four on the Floor is reuniting for a concert at the Varsity

Consider long-standing music bands like the Beach Boys (established in 1961), the Rolling Stones (1962), the Who (1964) and the Grateful Dead (1965).

Now speculate the reasons why all of the above are still together today, in one form or another, touring and even making new record albums.

Is it for the money? Is it due to personal friendships between bandmates? Is it because of a deep down love in their souls for the music they play?

The latter two explanations likely are why Carbondale's longest-running band —Four on the Floor— remains in existence.

The group, featuring three of the five founding members, will reunite for a 40th anniversary performance this Friday evening at the Varsity Center in Carbondale.

Being one of those three original players, your humble narrator can assuredly affirm that members of Four on the Floor were never in it for the money.

Music Historicity previously explained 'The legacy of Carbondale band Four on the Floor' (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-the-legacy-of-carbondale-band-four-on-the-floor/article_7dfb03b3-cff9-5681-8367-00e35d2bed02.html) in September, 2020, but today we'll take a deeper dive.

It all started with Robbie Stokes, a Carbondale native who famously played on Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart's "Rolling Thunder" solo record album.

Stokes stopped by a club in the early 1980s to check out fellow Carbondale musician Peyton Blewett's group "Eight Ball." After later being impressed with Blewett's original song "It's 1984," Stokes suggested they start a band.

"Peyton's '1984' was a single that charted regionally," Stokes said. "Putting together a new group and playing together seemed like it would be fun as well as possibly a good business move."

He contacted your humble narrator, who had just finished a two-year stint playing rhythm guitar and singing lead vocals in an authentic rockabilly band called the Boppin' 88s. I suggested to Robbie that we try nabbing the hottest drummer in town, who was available.

Mike Ebersohl, also a lead vocalist, had found previous success in local bands like Vision, Medicine Wheel and Earthshine.

"At that moment, I really didn’t have the time to be in a band because I'd recently gone back to classes at SIU," Ebersohl said. "But when Gary pitched the idea about the new group, the musicians involved and the possibilities, it just felt good to me. So long, college!"

The last piece of the puzzle was found in Kevin Cox, a saxophone wizard and perhaps the most experienced of the bunch, having previously played in bands including Coalkitchen, Dr. Bombay, the Egyptian Combo and a dozen others.

With an all-star lineup of musicians and a repertoire of 50s rock and roll, rockabilly and a few original songs, Four on the Floor quickly became known as the hottest band in Southern Illinois. It had gig bookings up to six days a week.

"I distinctly remember the year 1983," Ebersohl recounted. "We played 194 gigs out of 365 days, and I was pretty happy to be playing that often. We were a tight, well-oiled machine!"

Cox, the elder statesman of the group, possessed talents that ran deeper than his musical ability — his advanced I.Q. rated him a member of the MENSA society. As an artist, his expert calligraphy technique and use of color were demonstrated in monthly pocket calendars he kept for decades, each page noting the full slate of gigs he played and his take-home pay.

A typical Four on the Floor setlist might have included: Sweet Little Sixteen (Chuck Berry), That'll Be the Day (Buddy Holly), Twist and Shout (the Beatles), Good Rockin' Tonight (Elvis), Be-Bop-a-Lula (Gene Vincent), Summertime Blues (Eddie Cochran), Rock This Town (Stray Cats) and a few original tunes.

Most of the above songs, by the way, will be performed at the Varsity Center this Friday evening.

With the departure of Ebersohl, in 1985, drummer Charlie Morrill stepped in. He had previously played in popular local bands The Dixie Diesels and the Dave Roberts Swingtet.

"I was fortunate to join Four on the Floor at that time," Morrill said. "I really enjoyed playing many of the old rock and roll songs I grew up with. I continue to love that kind of music today."

Morrill will be the drummer on stage with Stokes, Blewett and Gibula this Friday.

While Four on the Floor has undergone personnel permutations over the years, the core of Blewett and Stokes has remained constant.

Now an even more accomplished and mature musician, Blewett is riding high on an album of original songs called "Legacy." Not surprisingly, Stokes plays on many tracks, just as he has on Blewett's other compositions and recordings over the past two decades.

Blewett currently plays 1960s music in his band The Venturis, and also solo and duo gigs with a talented musician partner, Kevin Fox.

"I'm really proud of my Legacy album, as well as some of the new songs I've written but not recorded yet," Blewett said. "I don't really foresee fortune or fame, nor do I have a burning desire for either. But it would be nice to be recognized and remembered in some way for whatever talent and creativity I try to put out there."

Stokes, meanwhile, is the Carbondale icon who seems a timeless musical spirit, floating above worldly problems, but still running himself nearly ragged, a la Forrest Gump, devotedly cutting the grass on his rider mower, playing music as often as he can and still the proprietor of Robco Audio. He was profiled in this space on June 3 of last year: "A Life in Music: A Q&A with legendary Carbondale musician Robbie Stokes" (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music-historicity-a-life-in-music-a-q-a-with-legendary-carbondale-musician-robbie-stokes/article_0b8b0d0d-6173-589d-b5fd-5b4cf6f13e64.html).

Here's an amazing list of bands in which Stokes played: the Satellites, the Counts, the Viscounts, Om, Devil's Kitchen, Coalkitchen, Wormwood Star, Rolls Hardly, Buster Boy Band, Vision, Ricochet, Dr. Bombay, Zoom Control, Donna and Robbie, Four on the Floor, St. Stephen's Blues, the Venturis, Till the Morning Comes and his current outfit, One for the Roses.

"We had a lot of fun with Four on the Floor over the years and were successful to an extent — we used to get airplay on local Top 40 radio," Stokes said. "Can you imagine that now? Hardly a day goes by without someone saying they saw us at the old Gatsby's or in Decatur or Wrigleyville, or that we played their wedding, class reunion, prom or corporate party."

Cox, also known by his nickname "Boss Toots," has been enjoying his retirement years with wife Linda in Springfield.

"Playing sax and singing vocals in Four on the Floor was one of the most active and satisfying times in my musical life," he said. "I'd already been in a dozen other good bands, but playing rock and roll with Robbie, Peyton, Gary and Mike was good fun for me because my first couple bands played that stuff while it was still new on the radio. I wish the guys the best of luck at Friday's reunion gig and I hope everyone reading this gets out to 'shake your tail feathers' and/or Twerk."

Ebersohl today lives in the Chicago area, happily married for 37 years. Retired from a career at an engineering firm, he's still playing drums and singing on commercials, songwriter demos and in a band called The Injured Parties.

Blewett summed up the Four on the Floor collaboration: "Playing rock and roll music with my friends for over 40 years truly has been a blessing. There's nothing quite like being onstage and receiving applause from an appreciative audience. My goal at this point is to continue playing and to do my part keeping alive the music of Elvis, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen for future generations."

Four on the Floor will perform two sets of music beginning at 7 p.m. this Friday, July 29, at the Varsity Center, 418 South Illinois Avenue, Carbondale. Tickets are $10 and are available when the doors open, at 6 p.m., or in advance at www.eventbrite.com/o/the-varsity-center-12815296491.