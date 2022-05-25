Music Historicity | Four strings must be simpler than six, right?

If you've ever heard that learning to play the bass is easier than becoming accomplished on the guitar, you're right.

But in another sense, you're also wrong.

Longtime Music Historicity readers may recall my Nov. 11, 2020, column, entitled 'How to play the guitar.'

At first glance, a guitar has six strings and a bass has four. There are exceptions, of course, like specialized seven-string electric guitars.

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones famously uses a 5-string guitar on certain songs. In truth, it's a convenience thing, where he removes the low E string and retunes the instrument in "Open G" tuning, or xGDGBD, creating a G-major chord.

Traditional bass guitars have four strings. However, five and six-string basses are not uncommon. Your humble narrator owns a couple 4-string as well as three 5-string basses, the top of the heap being a Modulus Graphite 5-string with EMG active pickups.

Similar to guitars, there are bass exceptions. The bass player of the rock band Cheap Trick, Tom Pederssen, for a time played 12-string basses made by the manufacturers Gretsch, Hamer and Chandler.

Quit stalling — is playing the bass easier than playing the guitar?

Consider playing the piano. It is a polyphonic instrument that can emit more than one note or sound at a time. A piano is capable of producing both the individual tones of a melody line as well as groups of notes, or chords —or both simultaneously.

Think of a jazz pianist performing the solo section of a song. The right hand plays individual notes while the left hand maintains the chords.

You can't do that with monophonic instruments such as a saxophone, a trumpet, a kazoo or a jaw harp.

The guitar is more like the piano, where polyphonic groups of notes —or chords— can be played at the same time. Of course, only one hand voices those notes while the other hand picks or strums the string or strings.

With piano, each hand can play either single notes or chords at the same time. In that respect, playing piano is more difficult than playing the guitar —and that means a guitar is more difficult than the bass, right?

The bass is an instrument that defines itself usually with single notes. It sometimes voices polyphonic sounds, such as a root note along with a high third or sometimes a root-plus-fifth 'power chord.'

But while a bass generally has two fewer strings than a guitar about which to worry, that doesn't necessarily mean it's easier to play.

If you recall the Sept. 23, 2020, Music Historicity column, I told the story of the best guitarist in my high school inviting me to his house to jam. Instead of playing my guitar with him, he persuaded me to try playing the bass.

I stuck with it, figuring that I'd get more gigs and have more musical opportunities by getting proficient on both guitar as well as bass.

Looking back, I was right: I did get more gigs and I have indeed had more musical opportunities knowing how to proficiently play both instruments.

But something else I learned along the way is that guitar and bass are two very different stringed instruments that have different approaches and philosophies. Each requires a lifetime of dedication, study and practice.

If you're a musician in a band, it's likely that you may have encountered a guitarist who tries his hand at bass. Likewise, you may have come across a bassist who fancies himself a guitarist.

In both cases, seasoned musicians usually can tell when someone known as a guitarist plays the bass —there seem to be "too many notes" and no feel for that root, "bottom end."

You also can tell when a practiced bassist tries playing guitar. The person who's accustomed to playing single, fat notes on the bass has obvious trouble fretting precision chord formations, strumming smoothly or achieving any speed on a guitar.

It's rare when an individual musician is able to put themself into the proper mindset and have the requisite ability to play both guitar and bass with equal facility.

One who I've seen capable of maintaining this "separation of powers" is Carbondale's Robbie Stokes. Case in point: I witnessed his chops playing both bass and lead guitar on Jason Ringenberg's "Stand Tall" album, recorded at Misunderstudio in Murphysboro. He also played an uncredited bass track on Mickey Hart's "Rolling Thunder" solo album.

About the only things shared between the bass and the guitar are the string names and the fret notes —although those on a bass are one octave lower.

The very philosophy of playing bass differs greatly from guitar. A bassist must have a feel for rhythm, similar to that of a drummer.

Playing the bass requires an innate sense of hearing the "bottom end" of a song, the root note of every chord and an appreciation for low, low frequency tones.

A bass player is a student of scales, riffs and runs, who knows major, minor and diminished notes in the requisite song key.

Is bass easier to play than guitar? It's debatable. But is the bass easier to master?

Just as there are incredibly accomplished guitarists, both living and deceased, in a myriad of musical genres, such as Jimi Hendrix, Merle Travis, Eddie Van Halen and Joe Pass, there also are musicians with a profound mastery of the bass, such as Jaco Pastorius, Paul McCartney, Carol Kay, Chris Squire and Phil Lesh.

It's tough to decide which of those is the best at a respective instrument. The answer, of course, is that it's in the ear of you, the beholder.

Be sure to catch next week's Music Historicity column, which will feature my exclusive interview with Joe Bouchard, the original bassist of Blue Oyster Cult!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

