In February 2022, this column recognized African American musicians in honor of Black History Month. Today, I'd like to focus specifically on the songwriters.

Many in the world of music are talented performers who sing words or play music written by someone else.

Conversely, many talented songwriters simply are not blessed with a golden voice with which to sing, or whose fingers have not mastered the ability to play a musical instrument.

So let's note the difference between a lyricist — a poet who writes words — and a songwriter who knows musical structure, chord changes, keys and melody lines.

A footnote would be to recognize and appreciate those who know how to read and write music. All the lines and spaces on the treble and bass clefs are difficult to master — and then there's the notation itself, with the key signature, the note values and the time signature. It's practically its own language!

I'm continually amazed by any artist who is talented enough to put all the parts together: composing all the lyrics, conceiving the chords and song structure, thinking of a melody line for the words, scribing all of that on music notation staff paper, playing their instruments, having a pleasant singing voice and then being a dynamic performer and overall entertainer. Whew.

One such artist who did all seven parts well was the late Frank Zappa. Not only did he write songs with crazy titles like "Don't Eat the Yellow Snow," "Take Your Clothes Off When You Dance" and "Wind Up Workin' in a Gas Station," he was a master of music theory who also scribed his own charts. He wrote symphonies in his final years before passing away of prostate cancer in 1993 at age 52.

Whether he was a great singer is up to debate, but I can attest to Zappa being considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. I sat within the first five rows of his concerts at the SIU Arena on three successive years in the late 1970s and witnessed mind-blowing improvisational creativity and virtuosity.

Back to African American songwriters. Most, but not all, of the men I'd like to mention next also are performers.

Chuck Berry, a founding father of rock and roll, helped music bridge the racial equity gap beginning with his earliest hits in 1955. Songs like "School Days," "Maybelline" and "Brown Eyed Handsome Man" appeared on his first album, "After School Session," in 1957, the latter song also being covered by Buddy Holly.

Thirteen-year-old Stevie Wonder had a No. 1 Billboard hit with his song "Fingertips" in 1963. He's gone on to sell over 100 million records and win 25 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for three consecutive releases (—the only artist to ever accomplish the feat), "Innervisions" (1973), "Fulfillingness' First Finale" (1974) and "Songs in the Key of Life" (1976).

Wonder also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for "I Just Called to Say I Love You," from the 1984 film "The Woman in Red."

Next is the amazing African American artist who was known professionally by his first name, Prince.

Prince Rogers Nelson signed his first record contract at age 19. He went on to record 39 albums and star in a pseudo-biographical 1984 feature film, "Purple Rain."

He was accomplished on 27 different musical instruments and played all the parts on several of his albums.

Prince was nominated for 37 Grammy awards and won 10 times, including Best Rock Performance (for "Purple Rain," 1985) and Best R&B Performance (for "Kiss," 1987).

Sadly, Prince died in 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his suburban Minneapolis home. He was 57.

Many other African American male songwriters merit more than just a mention. But due to space limitations, here's tribute to Bob Marley, Robert Johnson, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Al Green, Barrett Strong and Willie Dixon.

Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff weren't performers, but they are responsible for writing songs that contributed to the Philadelphia soul sound of the 1970s, including "Me and Mrs. Jones" (1972), "Expressway to Your Heart" (1967) and "When Will I See You Again" (1973).

A few more significant African American male songwriters include Antoine "Fats" Domino, Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Otis Blackwell, Little Richard, Smokey Robinson and Ray Charles.

There are many, many more — especially in the genre of hip hop — but it's time now to pay tribute to the ladies.

African American singer songwriter Aretha Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in 1987. The music put forward by the "Queen of Soul" certainly wasn't rock, but it included popular songs like "Respect" (1967) and "Think" (1968), which she memorably sang in the film "The Blues Brothers" (1980).

Billie Holiday was a jazz singer and songwriter who found success in the 1930s and 1940s. Her autobiography, "Lady Sings the Blues," was made into a 1972 feature film starring Diana Ross, who received a Best Actress Academy Award nomination.

Holiday lived a tragic life allegedly beset by alcohol and heroin abuse. She died of liver disease in 1959 at age 44.

Other African American female songwriters include India Arie, Erykah Badu, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Tracy Chapman, Natalie Cole, Missy Elliott, Roberta Flack and Macy Gray.

Singer songwriters Janet and LaToya Jackson are sisters from the same 10-sibling family that included their late brother Michael.

Some other significant African American woman songwriters include Etta James, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Sheila E. and songwriter performer actresses Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Williams and Janelle Monáe.

Here's recognizing all the contributions and great music made by African American songwriters, for Black History Month!