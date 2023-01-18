Music Historicity | Gary Gibula: A Tribute to Jeff Beck - Guitar virtuoso passed away last week at age 78

Frank Zappa, Muddy Waters, Jerry Garcia, Roy Buchanan, Warren Zevon: famous musicians who have passed away, who all played concerts on the campus of SIU that were attended and enjoyed by your humble narrator.

We now can add to that list the name of guitarist extraordinaire Jeff Beck.

Sadly, Beck died last Tuesday, Jan. 10, at age 78, following the sudden onset of bacterial meningitis.

Plenty could be said about each of the above musicians, but it's only fitting that this week's Music Historicity pay tribute to a guitarist, composer and innovator whose career spanned most of six decades.

Some may ask who was Jeff Beck and why is he more significant than, say, Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Satriani or Eddie Van Halen — modern guitarists whose styles were influenced by Beck's technique?

Jeff Beck was born in the south of London, sang in his church choir and became inspired after hearing Les Paul on the radio playing an electrified guitar.

By the time he started college, Beck had already become proficient on the instrument. His neighborhood musician friend, Jimmy Page, encouraged him to audition for a band seeking a new guitarist — The Yardbirds.

Beck was immediately noticed for a natural inclination toward experimentation, psychedelia and jazz in his playing.

The Yardbirds found hits in both the U.K. and U.S. with songs like "Heart Full of Soul," "Shapes of Things" and "Over Under Sideways Down."

After less than two years with the group, Beck then set out on his own and formed The Jeff Beck Group with musicians including drummer Aynsley Dunbar, guitarist Ronnie Wood and 22-year-old vocalist Rod Stewart.

The band made its mark with their 1968 debut album, "Truth," with Stewart singing tunes like the well-covered "Morning Dew." The disk hit No. 15 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Also reaching No. 15 was the follow-up 1969 "Beck-ola" album, which featured interesting choices like "Jailhouse Rock" and "All Shook Up."

The 1971 "Rough and Ready" album featured a revamped lineup of keyboardist Max Middleton, drummer Cozy Powell, bassist Clive Chaman and vocalist Alex Ligertwood. Beck wrote or co-wrote six of the seven album tracks.

A follow-up 1972 release was simply titled "Jeff Beck Group." The album included the Carl Perkins song "Glad All Over," in which Beck's guitar solo exhibited precursors of the mastery he would unleash on subsequent records.

Following "Beck, Bogert & Appice" studio and live albums the following year, Jeff Beck's solo career truly began in earnest.

His 1975 "Blow by Blow" record — all instrumental — went platinum and hit No. 4 on the Billboard album charts. The release featured some amazing guitar-oriented riff songs like "Constipated Duck," "Freeway Jam," "Thelonius" (written by Stevie Wonder) and a ridiculous tune, "Scatterbrain," in 9/8 time signature.

Along with "Blow by Blow," my equally-favorite Jeff Beck album is the 1976 "Wired." The record blends powerful guitar riffs in a cauldron of funk, rock and jazz fusion. Both albums were produced by George Martin, of Beatles fame.

If you only wish to sample one Jeff Beck album, "Wired" would be the choice for cuts like "Play With Me," "Blue Wind," "Led Boots" and "Come Dancing"— a song covered by your narrator's Carbondale rock band, Roadrunner.

Foreshadowing future albums, Beck included at least one sensitive guitar ballad on both the "Wired" and "Blow by Blow" records.

"Love is Green" is a delicate piece that ends the 1976 album. He also performs the Charles Mingus jazz standard "Goodbye Pork Pie Hat." On "Blow by Blow," the ballad is "Diamond Dust."

Following a 1977 live album, Beck came back in 1980 with a surprising studio release, "There & Back." The record notched No. 21 on the Billboard 200 album charts and No. 10 on Billboard's Jazz Album chart.

Like his previous studio albums, this one had its jazz elements. But unlike the others, keyboards dominate many of the rock riffs and, in fact, three of the songs utilize keyboard instead of bass guitar.

I'd been paying attention to Jeff Beck's career and was a huge fan, which is why I bought a ticket to his Oct. 18, 1980, concert at the SIU Arena.

It was an amazing show for someone like me who was a musician, a rock fan and a follower of Beck's albums and development.

I don't know what show he saw, but a writer for the SIU campus newspaper criticized the concert for being "barely an hour and a half" long. While the Oct. 20, 1980, review mentions a good-sized crowd of 5,000 in attendance, the reviewer wrote that Beck had to overcome muddy acoustics due to empty seats in addition to the short performance.

In my experience, it sounds like an example of a critic who feels the need to criticize or else it would be perceived that he's not doing his job! He got it wrong, for sure.

The concert I saw was extremely enjoyable, rocking and entertaining. It may not have been as lengthy as a three-hour-long Grateful Dead or Bruce Springsteen marathon, but compare that with the average hour-and-a-half feature film at the cinema.

Beck's 1985 "Flash" album won him a Grammy award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance, as did his 1989 "Jeff Beck's Guitar Shop," his 2000 "You Had It Coming" and the 2003 "Jeff."

In addition to three more Grammys, Beck was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 as a member of the Yardbirds and a second time in 2009 as a solo artist.

Today's narrative explains why Jeff Beck's passing is notable. He had an extraordinary career and his technique was said to make the guitar "talk."

In fact, Beck's use of a guitar accessory effect called the talkbox predated by two years its more well-known use by Peter Frampton on his hit "Show Me the Way."

Musicians around the world mourned Beck's passing last week, including close friend Brian May, lead guitarist of Queen.

"I can never put into words how much I revered him," May said in a Facebook video posting. "I always thought being around him was like being with Mozart. A depth of emotion and expression can be heard in 'Where Were You,' from his 'Guitar Shop' album, which is unbelievable and possibly the best bit of guitar music ever recorded."

Carbondale guitar virtuoso Robbie Stokes expressed similar sentiments.

"Jeff Beck was and will remain a huge inspiration to me," Stokes said. "Ever inventive, he challenged all serious guitar players, and to say that he expanded the possibilities of what could be done with the electric guitar is an understatement. Jeff Beck enters the Olympus of Guitar Gods, first ballot."