"Gee willikers," "balderdash," "gadzooks."

My goodness — such language! If you are offended by any of the preceding abstrusities, read no further.

For those daring to peruse more on this topic, be advised that the archaic oaths and curse words just mentioned are the titles of actual songs that were released, respectively, by Spose in 2012, Kilamdapro in 2021 and Lemon Demon in 2008.

Why do musicians use swear words of one form or another in their songs?

Maybe a particular curse word is used for shock value and to draw attention to the song.

For example, Insane Clown Posse released "F--- the World" on their 1999 album, The Amazing Jeckel Brothers. The very lyrics of the song includes a boast that the F-word is used 93 times.

As a rock journalist, I'm particularly amused by one of the verses: "F--- critics, f--- your review, even if you like me, f--- you."

Such songs play on sensationalism, like a tune by Rebel Son called "Redneck Piece of White Trash." I'd advise you to not look it up, but go ahead if you're still curious.

Other musicians may choose to use a curse word in their lyrics because it's exactly the right word that expresses the precise sentiment desired in the song poetry, without necessarily being gratuitous.

For example, Steppenwolf, in 1968, released "The Pusher," a song that emphatically decried drug dealers and the damage they can do to lives. The lyrics aptly state "goddamn, the pusherman."

In 1973, Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" topped the U.S. Billboard chards and has since sold over 45 million copies worldwide — the fourth-best selling album in history. It is certified 14 times platinum in the United Kingdom alone, or 14 million copies sold.

One tune on the album, "Money," is in 7/4 time signature and includes the lyrics: "Money, it's a hit, don't give me that do-goody good bull----."

Lastly, for the Rolling Stones' 1973 "Goats Head Soup" album, Mick Jaggar wrote an irreverent song that the record company changed to the title "Star Star." The tune, which tells about a certain woman or groupie, originally was written as "Starf----er."

Even when the use of a curse word is not gratuitous in a song, it still seems, to my taste, that a less sensational option could have been chosen.

It begs consideration of the history of censorship.

Although the use of curse words in recordings, media and airwaves began much earlier, it was George Carlin's 1972 "Class Clown" audio album that contained his routine "Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television." Those seven words need not be listed here — if you don't already know them, you can look them up rather than navigating through a sea of hyphens if we were to print partial versions here.

Censorship continued with Mary "Tipper" Gore, former spouse of Al Gore, the 45th U.S. vice president, co-founding a group that advocated parental advisory stickers being placed on music albums that contain explicit language. Musicians such as Frank Zappa, Joey Ramone and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister argued that such restrictions were a form of censorship that went against First Amendment guarantees of free speech.

Courts ruled that the CNN news network was a private subscription service rather than something broadcast for free over public airwaves. Therefore, it was decreed, the network could freely discuss Donald Trump's 2018 characterization of not wanting immigrants from so-called "s---hole countries."

In U.S. culture as well as in music, a political correctness has emerged with the use of the "N-word." It is considered permissible for African Americans to use the word, but it is insensitive and racist for others to say it.

I'll reiterate my aversion to songs that use any kind of swear words to draw attention when far better choices could have been made. A fine example is Rusty Cage's "The Cuss Word Song," a silly little novelty tune that has nothing but swear words for it's entire length of 30 seconds.

In conclusion, here are some song titles containing some mild to not-so-mild expletives.

"Jeepers creepers, where'd ya get those peepers?" (Louis Armstrong, 1939), "Good golly, Miss Molly" (Little Richard, 1958), "Jumping Jehosaphat" (Mud, 1970), "B----" (Rolling Stones, 1971), "B----es Be Crazy" (Della Valle, 2011), "F--- You" (CeeLo Green, 2010) — three more completely different songs share this same title, "Gangster Sh--" (Young Thug, 2016), "Sh**list" (L7, 1992), "Holy Sh--" (Father John Misty, 2015), and "Too Drunk to F---" (Dead Kennedys, 1981).

Gratuitous? Goodness gracious, I'll say!