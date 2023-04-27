Remember "Dolby"?

Some might shrug their shoulders, turn their heads quizzically and wonder whatever happened to the once-renowned noise reduction system.

While music technology and formats have changed over the past 67 years, rest assured that the Dolby process is still venerable. It has advanced over the years to become a taken-for-granted feature of audio systems in today's computers, televisions and cinemas.

It's true. Dolby has been around since 1965.

The word refers to the noise reduction system patented by American inventor Ray Dolby.

After working at the Ampex Corporation in California and earning a degree in electrical engineering from Stanford, Dolby accepted a Ph.D. scholarship to study at Cambridge University in England.

It was in London where he later founded Dolby Laboratories and invented his noise reduction system.

To explain it in simple terms, the first Dolby noise reduction technology minimized the background "hiss" inherently present on audio tape by boosting high frequencies--roughly between 2,000 and 10,000 hertz — during recording and then de-emphasizing the same signal on playback.

The result? Dolby found that by overwhelming the noise when recording and then reducing it on playback yielded the same audio content except with an improved signal-to-noise ratio specification.

Sounds complicated?

Signal-to-noise is a key factor for audio quality that was discussed in the three-part Music Historicity series "CDs versus Vinyl" (Part 1, 2 and 3) that was published in March, 2021.

The improved signal-to-noise specification with Dolby noise reduction was significant enough to convince recording studios to accept and use the technology beginning in the late 1960s, around the same time that multitrack recording became commonplace.

The British company Decca was the first record label to purchase and routinely use the circuitry, which cost the equivalent of about $872 at the time (about $13,700 in today's economy and exchange rate).

The first recording that boasted Dolby noise reduction was one of Mozart piano concertos performed by Grammy-winning Icelandic pianist Vladimir Ashkenazy, in 1966.

By 1969, Dolby established a second corporate office in San Francisco. He then applied for — and was granted — a U.S. Patent on his noise reduction system.

The original technology, known as Dolby A, was housed in simple chassis that could be mounted in a rack of equipment in the audio chain at recording studios.

The first consumer version of the system, called Dolby B noise reduction, was produced in 1968. The technology was simpler than Dolby A and intended for the emerging market of audio cassette music.

Cassette tape had advantages and limitations, as explained in a April 22, 2021, Music Historicity column. Instead of spreading the audio information onto magnetic particles on 3-inch-wide tape running at 15 inches per second, the "compact cassette" squeezed four tracks of sound onto tape just one-eighth of an inch wide that passed over the playback heads at the snail's pace of 1.875 inches per second.

The compact size was the primary advantage for cassettes, which replaced bulky and noisy 8-track tapes in car audio players. A big disadvantage was the limited audio fidelity due to the small size of the tape and magnetic particles.

Dolby noise reduction was commonly applied to prerecorded music on compact cassettes. If a car tape deck was advanced enough to have Dolby, the sound was less noisy. If it didn't have Dolby to decode the boosted signal, the high frequencies were more pronounced.

An improved Dolby C noise reduction was marketed in 1980, and Dolby also became commonplace on the soundtracks of movies produced on VHS tape.

Dolby also made its way into radio broadcasting. In 1971, the Chicago public radio station WFMT-FM began broadcasting content that was filtered with Dolby noise reduction.

Recognizing that audio tracks printed on optical film also were noisy, Ray Dolby sought to improve sound on film.

It was director Stanley Kubrick who first approached the inventor to use his noise reduction system on the 1971 film "A Clockwork Orange."

From there, Dolby technology was used to expand audio into film soundtracks with left, right and center channels. Soon, a fourth "surround" channel was added, which first was used on the 1976 movie "A Star Is Born."

By 1985, there were 6,000 movie theaters worldwide set up to decode and screen films that used Dolby Stereo sound.

The inventor soon created Dolby Surround and Dolby Pro Logic for home use.

For the 1992 film "Batman Returns," Dolby developed digital surround sound compression, which was first known as Dolby Stereo Digital, and now Dolby Digital. The system was adopted by the DVD industry for use in encoded disks as well as in home players.

A version of the Dolby Digital technology also was developed for the TV series "The Simpsons."

Following the first quadraphonic sound — in the 1975 film "Tommy" — Dolby divided sound on film into six channels for the system known as "5.1" surround audio.

In 2010, he expanded it to Dolby Surround 7.1, with left, right, center, side left and right, rear and subwoofer channels. The first film released with the new format was "Toy Story 3." Since then, most newly-released movies are mixed in Dolby Surround 7.1.

Where will it end?

You may not have noticed, but Dolby Atmos was configured in 2012, which added overhead sound. It was used in the Pixar motion picture "Brave" and also adapted on DVD for "Game of Thrones."

Dolby Atmos also is compatible with Windows 10 and 11 for computer use.

With all the innovations, I still chuckle at a scene from the movie "This Is Spinal Tap," where a band member's girlfriend criticizes that the vocals cannot be distinguished on their new album, "Smell the Glove."

"Jeanine" insists that the album was "mixed wrong" and the problem was due to it using the "Doubly" process.