Like with many careers and lines of work, the media business is one that changes with the times.

Employees come and they go, job descriptions evolve and the bottom line always is profitability in order for a company to sustain itself and thrive.

With that said, your humble narrator regrets to inform faithful readers that a decision has been made by the management of The Southern's parent company, Lee Enterprises, to end the Music Historicity feature.

You're currently reading my final column.

There's hope, however, that the company's financial picture will change such that the feature might be reconsidered toward the end of 2023. Feel free to post your feelings in comment section below this article on our website.

Perhaps the news might compel some of you to start new subscriptions to The Southern — which also might help our bottom line.

Regardless, it has been my privilege to scribe my musings for this, the 149th consecutive week without missing a single deadline. There were a couple 'guest columns' along the way from Alee Quick and my beloved predecessor, the late Robbie Stokes.

Aside from the three-part 'Remembering Robbie' series, the first of which was published on May 25, there was a three-part series that examined CDs versus vinyl albums that was very popular.

The first of the articles, published in March 2021, was an overview of the question. The second installment argued in favor of CDs.

The final column in the series looked at vinyl albums and presented the results of an informal survey.

Of emails sent to over 100 of my friends and music professionals, 69 responded. There were 10 who had no preference or felt that both CDs and vinyl have their advantages. Twenty-six were strongly in favor of vinyl and 33 individuals preferred the apparent winner, CD audio (—which also is my personal favorite).

Music Historicity presented a two-part series on the topic "Music in Movies," the first of which was published in January. As stated at the end of part two, if you're a performing rock musician you have no excuse for not seeing "This Is Spinal Tap."

Music Historicity also did one movie review — a comedy-horror short by talented local filmmaker Charlie Queen. "Mort" was released last October and has since been shown at numerous independent film festivals across the country including this year's Austin Comedy Film Festival, where it won the Best Picture award. It also won Best Short Film at the Strange Days Horror Fest, Audience Choice at the Chicago Horror Film Awards and Best Dark Comedy and Best Special Makeup at the IndieX Film Festival.

In related news, Queen this week released word that the nonprofit organization overseeing the Historic Liberty Theater in Murphysboro has named him the new Board President. He also is a founding member of Cinemaclique, another nonprofit devoted to helping those who are interested in the craft of movie-making.

Queen said he is "thrilled to join the board at the Liberty and take over management duties, but also to strike a partnership between the theater and Cinemaclique. It is in both organizations’ best interests to work together to bring together a new group of volunteers, artists and film enthusiasts. It’s our hope that we can generate renewed local interest in the Liberty with fresh branding, a concerted push into local marketing and fun events in which the entire community and Southern Illinois at large can participate."

In additions to Music Historicity contributions along the way from Robbie Stokes and Alee Quick, there were four installments that featured excellent illustrations by Thad Heckman, a talented artist who also happens to be Southern Illinois' foremost commercial architect.

"A Vegetarian Thanksgiving," published on Thanksgiving Day in 2021, depicted the story of a lad who suggested his family try vegetarian food instead of turkey.

"A Visit From Dr. Nick" which ran on December 23, 2020, as well as "The return of Dr. Nick," published one year later, featured Thad's clever drawings that accompanied poetic rewrites of the classic "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

"A Ticketmaster Thanksgiving" rewrote the theme to "Gilligan's Island" with lyrics skewering the Taylor Swift ticket debacle and featured another well-drawn and appropriate Heckman illustration.

But the No. 1 favorite of all Music Historicity columns was the one where I expressed being sick of musical metaphors. Published in June 2021, it contained some David Spade-esque humor such as the band "Sweet" writing a song titled "Love is Like Oxygen."

"How do you figure?" I mused. "Love is a human emotion, and oxygen is a molecule. It's called basic science — look into it."

If you've somehow now grown addicted to my writer's voice and interesting take on the world of music, I suppose I should begin writing a book. Otherwise, feel free to email me for an index of all 149 Music Historicity columns and their web links.

I thank you all for your attention, occasional kind comments and readership of this wonderful Fourth Estate chronicle, The Southern Illinoisan. Thanks to Marc Chase of Lee Enterprises, as well as Alee Quick, Jackson Brandhorst and Kathy Smits. If anyone happens to need some writing or editing done — I'm available!

As Robbie Stokes quoted Jerry Garcia, "it's all about survival." And as Robbie also signed off: "roll on like the rain and thunder, people. Much love!" Farewell, for now.